Russia says U.S. would suffer, after Trump threat to exit WTO

08/31/2018 | 01:43pm CEST
FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump holds an event to announce a grant for a drug-free communities support program in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's economy ministry said on Friday that the United States would suffer economically from not playing by the rules, following a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Trump threatened in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday to pull the United States out of the global trade body if "they don't shape up".

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

