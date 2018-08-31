Russia says U.S. would suffer, after Trump threat to exit WTO
08/31/2018 | 01:43pm CEST
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's economy ministry said on Friday that the United States would suffer economically from not playing by the rules, following a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw from the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Trump threatened in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday to pull the United States out of the global trade body if "they don't shape up".
