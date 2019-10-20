Log in
Russia says it missed oil-deal target due to rise in gas condensate output

0
10/20/2019 | 04:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia produced more oil in September than envisaged by a global deal due to an increase in gas condensate output as the country prepared for winter, local news agencies reported on Sunday.

Russian oil output <C-RU-OUT> edged down to 11.25 million barrels per day (bpd) last month from August's 11.29 million bpd but remained above the cap set under the global production deal.

Under the accord reached between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers, Russia has agreed to reduce output by 228,000 bpd from an October 2018 baseline.

Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said the reduction totalled 200,000 bpd last month. He reiterated that the country would strive to fulfil its obligations this month in full.

"We had specific obligations, related, among other factors, to dealing with the winter period, with the production of gas condensate," TASS news agency quoted Novak as saying.

Output of gas condensate, a light oil, is included in Russian statistics on total oil production.

OPEC, Russia and other oil producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million bpd from the start of this year.

Several countries, including OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia, have complained about Russia's failure to comply with the deal in full.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIED GROUP LIMITED 4.62% 40.8 End-of-day quote.-8.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.97% 59.29 Delayed Quote.9.05%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.36% 63.6954 Delayed Quote.-7.50%
WTI -0.48% 53.67 Delayed Quote.16.30%
