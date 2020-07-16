Russia sees significant improvement in global oil demand in August - minister

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak said on Thursday he expected global oil demand
to recover significantly in August and improve to 10% below the
levels seen prior to the coronavirus crisis.
Novak said demand, which was at around 100 million barrels
per day (bpd) before the pandemic, dropped to 25% below
pre-crisis levels in April.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
and allies such as Russia agreed earlier this week to ease
record oil supply curbs from August as the global economy slowly
recovers from the pandemic, but said a second wave of the virus
could complicate the rebalancing of the market.
OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, have been cutting oil
output since May by 9.7 million bpd, or 10% of global supply.
Starting in August, the cuts will taper to 7.7 million bpd until
December.
