Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Russia to Restart Foreign Exchange Reserves Buying

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 11:49am EST

By Anatoly Kurmanaev

MOSCOW -- Russia will resume foreign currency purchases on the open market to boost sovereign reserves after an eight-month break, a sign of the country's fading fears that major new sanctions will sink the ruble.

Russia's Finance Ministry will spend 257 billion rubles ($3.8 billion) on foreign currency from Jan. 15 to Feb. 6, or about $232 million a day, the ministry said Friday. The announcement, which was expected, didn't cause major movement in the ruble-dollar exchange rate, with one U.S. dollar buying 67 rubles Friday.

The Russian government by law puts the money it earns from oil sales above $40 dollars a barrel into international reserves to reduce the country's vulnerability to oil market shocks. Last April, after the ruble was hit by damaging U.S. sanctions and a slump in emerging markets, the country stopped buying foreign currency on the open market in an effort to stabilize the currency.

The resumption of dollar purchases in theory could put further pressure on the ruble. But Russia's central bank, which buys foreign currency for the finance ministry, said the resumed purchases will be gradual and modest in daily volumes to keep the ruble exchange rate stable.

Russia's currency lost nearly a quarter of its value against the dollar in 2018, fueling inflation and wiping out real income growth, but was stable the last few months of the year.

Russia's foreign exchange market re-entry, which was announced in December, shows its officials believe the worst impact of existing Western sanctions designed to punish Kremlin's meddling in elections and use of chemical weapons has faded. On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department reaffirmed its intention to lift sanctions on Russia's largest aluminum producer Rusal.

The "sanctions risk has diminished," said Richard Segal, emerging-market analyst at Manulife Asset Management. "The Russian economy doesn't have much dynamism, but it is stable and these days stability is a more valued commodity than growth with the risk of volatility."

Russia hopes building up reserves will provide it with a financial bulwark should relations with the West deteriorate again. To reduce its exposure to the dollar, on Thursday, the country's central bank revealed that it had brought its dollar holdings to a record low, moving $100 billion in 2018 into euros, yuan and yen to safeguard against any future restrictions on Russia's use of the U.S. financial system.

Only 22% of the central bank's $460 billion reserve stash was in dollars at the end of June, compared with 46% a year earlier, show the bank's latest figures. The overall level of reserves has recovered from as low as $356 billion in 2015 when the central bank was spending dollars to prop up the ruble in the face of sanctions and collapsing oil revenue.

Georgi Kantchev in London contributed to this article.

Write to Anatoly Kurmanaev at Anatoly.kurmanaev@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:09pEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : Who do citizens consider as accountable in the fight against Climate Change?
PU
12:05pCheaper gasoline weighs on U.S. consumer prices in December
RE
12:02pOil lower amid caution over global economy but set for weekly gain
RE
12:02pLoss of Shares
AQ
12:01pU.S. shutdown sends grain traders, farmers hunting for data
RE
11:59aOil lower amid caution over global economy but set for weekly gain
RE
11:58aAutostrade executives guilty of manslaughter in 2013 motorway accident, CEO acquitted
RE
11:57aBritain's Ovo takes on customers after Economy Energy folds
RE
11:56aUK economy slows as global worries, Brexit weigh on factories
RE
11:56aU.S. Government Bonds Rise on Low Inflation Data
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : China's Geely says it has not sold Daimler shares, denies Bloomberg report
3BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs on course to launch cash management in mid-2020
4Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
5ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Cuts Ties To Hit 'Destiny' Game and Studio

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.