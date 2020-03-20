Log in
Russian Central Bank Holds Rates, Caught Between Coronavirus Hit and Weak Ruble

03/20/2020 | 09:56am EDT

By Georgi Kantchev

MOSCOW-Bucking a global trend of monetary easing, Russia's central bank held its key interest rate steady on Friday, as the twin threat of the coronavirus pandemic and plummeting oil prices put Moscow in a bind.

The bank held its benchmark rate at 6%, halting a trend of six cuts in a row.

The outbreak has hit the Russian economy, which is losing $12 million a day as a result of reduced exports to China, its key trading partner. Lower oil prices pushed the ruble to its lowest level in four years this week.

Moving interest rates in such an environment is tricky because a rate cut could boost the economy but weaken the ruble. On the other hand, a rate hike would strengthen the currency but harm the economy.

Underscoring the predicament, Elvira Nabiullina, the bank's governor, said that the board of directors considered all three scenarios--a rate cut, a raise and a hold.

"I would say that the Board of Directors [meeting] today was non-standard," Ms. Nabiullina told reporters at a briefing Friday. "The situation right now is difficult."

Ms. Nabiullina said that the bank expects a slowdown in the second quarter, and a recovery in the third, depending on whether measures to quell the virus are effective.

In the past two weeks, the bank has sought to support the ruble through foreign currency purchases and eased regulations for some company loans.

The government said this week it would spend up to 300 billion rubles, the equivalent of around $4 billion, to support the country's economy amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Bank of Finland Institute for Economies in Transition, a research body, forecast on Friday that Russia's economy would shrink by 1% this year.

Write to Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com

