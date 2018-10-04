Russian Direct Investment Fund : Statement on Accusations Made by Some US Media

With regards to a series of recent publications in several media the
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) would like to make the following
statement:
1. RDIF is of the opinion that it has become a target of an
unfair smear campaign in some media based on erroneous
and unverified information from anonymous
sources, purposeful misinterpretation of the RDIF public statements as
well as plain disinformation.
2. It is RDIF’s view that publications by The Daily Beast represent a
stark example of such campaign. For instance, The Daily Beast admitted
to have falsely attributed direct quotes to a person who later
publicly disavowed such attribution. In the opinion of RDIF, this misled
readers about various matters relating to RDIF and its CEO Mr. Kirill
Dmitriev and tarnished their reputation. The three The Daily
Beast reports relating to RDIF contained numerous mistakes,
misrepresentations and false statements that were subsequently corrected
or withdrawn by The Daily Beast at the behest of RDIF.
3. Defending its reputation against a flow of incorrect information,
RDIF corrected more than 100 erroneous and defamatory reports, including
through legal action outside Russia. RDIF will continue to protect its
rights, including by commencing legal proceedings in any relevant
jurisdiction.
4. RDIF believes that the ultimate goal of these reports is to attack
and smear those persons who are making an effort to improve relations
between Russia and the United States.
5. RDIF firmly believes that restoration of good relations is in the
interests of both Russia and the US and calls upon media to use only
correct information in their stories and otherwise adhere to the
standards of responsible journalism in all of their publications.
