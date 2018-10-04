Russian Direct Investment Fund : Statement on Accusations Made by Some US Media

With regards to a series of recent publications in several media the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) would like to make the following statement:

1. RDIF is of the opinion that it has become a target of an unfair smear campaign in some media based on erroneous and unverified information from anonymous sources, purposeful misinterpretation of the RDIF public statements as well as plain disinformation.

2. It is RDIF’s view that publications by The Daily Beast represent a stark example of such campaign. For instance, The Daily Beast admitted to have falsely attributed direct quotes to a person who later publicly disavowed such attribution. In the opinion of RDIF, this misled readers about various matters relating to RDIF and its CEO Mr. Kirill Dmitriev and tarnished their reputation. The three The Daily Beast reports relating to RDIF contained numerous mistakes, misrepresentations and false statements that were subsequently corrected or withdrawn by The Daily Beast at the behest of RDIF.

3. Defending its reputation against a flow of incorrect information, RDIF corrected more than 100 erroneous and defamatory reports, including through legal action outside Russia. RDIF will continue to protect its rights, including by commencing legal proceedings in any relevant jurisdiction.

4. RDIF believes that the ultimate goal of these reports is to attack and smear those persons who are making an effort to improve relations between Russia and the United States.

5. RDIF firmly believes that restoration of good relations is in the interests of both Russia and the US and calls upon media to use only correct information in their stories and otherwise adhere to the standards of responsible journalism in all of their publications.

