Russian Proposal to Raise Retirement Age Poses Problems for Putin

By Ann M. Simmons

MOSCOW -- A proposal to raise Russia's retirement age is shaking the popularity of President Vladimir Putin, who faces a public backlash as the government seeks to stem the erosion of state finances to fund the country's aging population.

The overhaul, which would raise the general age at which people qualify for state old-age pensions for the first time since the early 1930s, comes as Russia's economy is smarting from international sanctions and a depreciated ruble has left average Russians with less spending power. Fierce opposition to the change is undermining the notion of Putin's political invincibility.

The legislation, introduced by the government in June and set to start next year, calls for the retirement age to rise from 60 to 65 for men by 2028 and from 55 to 63 for women by 2034. That would likely leave Russians little time in their twilight years, given that average life expectancy is 71 years old, according to 2016 data from the Russian Federal State Statistics Service.

Thousands of citizens protested the proposed legislation at rallies across the country in June, including in some traditionally pro-Putin strongholds in the heartlands. Opponents of the law say it would erode the state social-safety net, which has been a feature of Russian life from the communist era onward and remains a crucial lifeline for Russians.

Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, voted overwhelmingly in favor of the overhaul last month in the first of three readings of the proposed legislation, which must be approved by the upper house before being signed into law by the president.

The Kremlin has sought to distance itself for the unpopular law, stressing the role of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's government in drafting the bill. But Russians know that no policy change happens without Mr. Putin's blessing.

"It is the first time that people have understood that Putin is responsible for something, for something bad in this case," said Andrei Kolesnikov of the Carnegie Moscow Center. "Because of that his approval ratings, his trust ratings, have been falling."

The president's popularity has eroded from a high of 89% June 2015 to 67% in July, according to Levada-Center, a Moscow-based independent polling organization.

Mr. Putin has said that he doesn't like the proposed options for raising the retirement age but has deemed the overhaul essential as Russia's fast-aging population and shrinking workforce create a growing financial burden on the economy. If nothing is done, he said in July, the pension system would either collapse or break the budget that funds its shortfalls.

Today there is one Russian pensioner for every 2.3 persons of working age, according to the Higher School of Economics in Moscow. In 1959 there were five working-age people per pension; that number had dropped to three by 2007 and is expected to fall further to two working-age people per pensioner by 2023.

On Tuesday, Mr. Putin acknowledged the "sharp" reaction to the proposed retirement-age adjustment, telling a government meeting in the Siberian city of Omsk that any pension changes should be fair, ensure decent living standards, and protect current and future generations of Russian citizens.

The Kremlin said Mr. Putin would give a detailed explanation of his position on the pension overhaul in a televised address on Wednesday.

Data from Russia's pension fund shows that last year 43.5 million people received a state pension, which in 2017 cost the equivalent of around $106.2 billion. This year, the government transferred $35.7 billion from the federal budget to cover the shortfall in pension payments, according to State Duma statistics.

"If you keep today's pension age...the ratio between pensioners and those who work and make pension contributions will worsen," said Yury Mikhailovich Gorlin, deputy head of the government's Institute of Social Analysis and Forecasting in Moscow. Doing nothing, he added, would make it increasingly difficult for the government to keep pensions in line with inflation, even if Russia's economy were to grow faster than it is now.

Analysts said the popular backlash to the proposed pension changes was predictable.

Many people view the move to delay their retirement as "a violation of Russia's unwritten social contract," said Mr. Kolesnikov of the Carnegie Center. In exchange for maintaining order and politically supporting the government, Russian citizens expect a level of social benefits, Mr. Kolesnikov said.

"In the understanding of the population there is a division -- what the state should take care of and what citizens themselves should take care of," said Andrei Milekhin, president of Romir, an independent research center in Moscow. "People don't mind that the government is looking for funds to improve macroeconomic indicators; the main thing is that this doesn't interfere with citizens at their micro level."

Opposition to the changes has united such unlikely allies as Communist Party supporters and backers of anticorruption activist Alexei Navalny, Putin's main political nemesis. Mr. Navalny was arrested on Saturday and ordered held for 30 days ahead on a nationwide rally he was planning to lead on Sept. 9 to protest the pension legislation. Authorities said his jailing was related to his organization of an illegal rally in January, according to local media reports.

Analysts said that even if Mr. Putin were to announce a softening of the reform, the Kremlin would still need to go into overdrive to build back his favorability rating.

"Everyone has gotten accustomed to the idea that the government will change something," Mr. Kolesnikov said, to deal with the pension system, and that will mean continued discontent.

--Nonna Fomenko contributed to this article.