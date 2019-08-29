Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Russian Railways Demonstrated Driverless Lastochka Train at the PRO//Motion.EXPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:08am EDT

SHCHERBINKA, Russia, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Maxim Akimov and the Chairman of Russian Railways (RZD) Oleg Belozyorov took a test trip on Russia's first unmanned electric train Lastochka on the experimental railway ring in Shcherbinka during the International Railway Salon PRO//Motion.EXPO on August 28th.

"What we saw is a major technological breakthrough, because it was made by our engineers, in our technical centers together with different partners who worked on it with Russian Railways." Akimov said.

"It is a historic day for Russian Railways. We are very close to perfecting unmanned technology. I want to say thanks to all of our developers: we use only Russian systems. Moreover, I can say that we are one year ahead of our foreign colleagues. Russian Railways is committed to unmanned driving technology, primarily because it will increase safety and reliability in transportation, especially for passengers," said Belozyorov.

Belozyorov noted that train drivers should not worry about being made redundant:

"Their responsibilities will change, but people will still monitor the systems. We will all change together."

So that it could travel in the automatic mode, special equipment was added to the Lastochka that made it possible to position it on the infrastructure, communicate with the dispatch center, and detect obstacles. The train is able to follow its schedule in unmanned mode and, when it detects an obstacle, it automatically brakes.

The ES2G Lastochka is an unmanned electric train that can be controlled automatically, from the cockpit by a driver, or from the transportation control center by an operator. The control center is designed to operate unmanned trains and make decisions during emergencies. For example, if necessary, the operator can take the train out of automatic control and remotely control its movement.

Russian Railways is developing unmanned train systems at various infrastructure facilities. For this, the rolling stock, infrastructure of stations, and technological facilities are gradually being equipped with special equipment for remote monitoring and traffic control. In the coming year, a series of tests in automatic mode under the control of drivers will be carried out.

In the future, unmanned technologies, if the appropriate laws will be passed, may be introduced on railway lines with a large volume of traffic and a small transit interval between passenger trains (for example, the Moscow Central Circle), as well as at freight stations (shunting locomotives).

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/russian-railways-demonstrated-driverless-lastochka-train-at-the-promotionexpo-300909091.html

SOURCE JSC Russian Railways (RZD)


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:37aK ELECTRIC : blames rain deaths on cable network
AQ
07:37aK ELECTRIC : response
AQ
07:37aEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : PTI govt to recover $800m PTCL dues from Etisalat
AQ
07:37aHOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT : LDA by-laws to be amended
AQ
07:37aPPG INDUSTRIES : Homeowners Now Can Shop Interior Designer Leanne Ford's Favorite PPG Paint Colors with New Color Guide at The Home Depot
AQ
07:37aP I A C A : Pakistan, Turkey to enhance bilateral cooperation in aviation sector
AQ
07:37aInterim results for the period ended June 30, 2019
GL
07:36aSHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : (1) postponement of the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting (2) change of book closure period for h shares
PU
07:36aCHINA RESOURCES PHARMACEUTICAL : Inside information completion of the issuance of the second tranche of ultra short-term debenture 2019 in the prc
PU
07:36aBURLINGTON STORES : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Above Guidance and Increases Full Year 2019 Sales and Adjusted EPS Outlook
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group