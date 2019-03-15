Russian Tycoon Oleg Deripaska Sues U.S. Over Sanctions

By Scott Patterson

Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska sued the Trump administration Friday over sanctions it imposed on him and his companies last year, claiming it made false allegations based on rumor and innuendo to support the sanctions.

The lawsuit by Mr. Deripaska, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, said the sanctions have caused a "wholesale devastation of Deripaska's wealth, reputation and economic livelihood."

Mr. Deripaska and his companies, including Rusal, the world's second-biggest aluminum producer, were put under sanctions by the U.S. Treasury Department last year as part of a broader response to Russian meddling in U.S. elections, cyberattacks and other provocations alleged by the Trump administration. The sanctions were in retaliation for "a range of malign activity around the globe" by Russia, Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, said at the time.

Mr. Deripaska's lawsuit says the businessman has been "ousted from the international business community" because banks and businesses refuse to deal with him or his businesses as a result of the sanctions. It also says Mr. Deripaska's wealth has declined by more than $7.5 billion, or about 81%, since the sanctions were imposed in April.

A Treasury Department spokesman said it doesn't comment on pending litigation.

Mr. Deripaska has come under scrutiny in the past few years due in part to his previous business ties to Paul Manafort, President Trump's one-time campaign manager. The two businessmen had a falling out before the 2016 elections over Mr. Manafort's handling of Mr. Deripaska's money.

The lawsuit challenges allegations by the Treasury Department that Mr. Deripaska is a close ally of the Russian government and that Mr. Deripaska engaged in illicit activities such as racketeering. The allegations "fail to state when or where this purported conduct occurred, or whether there were any findings as to the merits of those allegations, " the lawsuit says.

U.S. Treasury officials had indicated that sanctions against Rusal would be lifted if Mr. Deripaska divested himself of his majority stake in the company, and in late January decided that Mr. Deripaska had delivered on his promise to do so. In a deal with the board of Rusal's holding company, EN+ Group PLC, Treasury lifted the sanctions against the aluminum producer after Mr. Deripaska cut his shares to below the 50% threshold designated in Treasury's sanctions guidelines.

None of the companies targeted by Treasury were accused of conduct that would give rise to sanctions. Instead, they were targeted because of Mr. Deripaska's ownership.

Mr. Deripaska's stake in EN+ dropped to 44.95%, down from 70%, and his voting share is down to 35%. Under the deal, EN+ also is required to replace its board with members approved by the U.S. Treasury and to allow the U.S. to see internal company documents, including earnings reports and board minutes.

Mr. Deripaska remains under sanctions. Congressional Democrats led an effort to block the move to delist the companies from the sanctions list, but they failed after they couldn't secure enough Republican support in the Senate. The House of Representatives passed a resolution disapproving of the deal.