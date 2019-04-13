Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Russian central bank expects foreigners' share in OFZ bonds to rise further

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/13/2019 | 10:09am EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Non-residents are expected to increase their share of holdings in Russian OFZ treasury bonds, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said, though she admitted that risks remain to holders of Russian debt from U.S. sanctions.

Foreigners' share of OFZ bondholdings has already exceeded 25 percent and may rise towards 2018 highs of 34.5 percent, Nabiullina told a news conference on Friday on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington.

Demand for the rouble-denominated bonds is seen as a gauge of global market sentiment towards Russian assets.

A rise in foreign holdings supports the rouble and helps the finance ministry fulfil its borrowing plan, while an outflow of foreign funds would dent the currency and other Russian assets, as was the case in 2018.

The higher the share of foreigners among holders of OFZ bonds, the deeper the possible negative impact on Russian markets should foreigner investors decide to ditch Russian paper.

However the current high proportion of foreigners holding the bonds is causing little concern in Moscow thanks to Russia's low overall debt burden, Nabiullina said.

She said the central bank's aim was to minimise the impact of Western sanctions against Moscow, particularly possible sanctions on those who hold Russian bonds.

The United States has been threatening for months to slap sanctions on Russian debt for what it calls Moscow's "malign activities", but it has not taken any real steps against Russia's ability to borrow.

"If external developments take place ... we have a full toolkit and we are ready to use it," Nabiullina said.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington and Elena Fabrichnaya in Moscow; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
10:09aRussian central bank expects foreigners' share in OFZ bonds to rise further
RE
10:08aRussia's Nabiullina says central bank could cut rates this year
RE
04/10Citing global slowdown, Fed sees no changes to rates in 2019
RE
04/10Fed's March Minutes Show Officials See Little Need to Change Rates This Year
DJ
04/10Dovish ECB Draghi drags down euro zone bond yields, euro
RE
04/10FED MINUTES : Officials See Little Need to Change Rates This Year
DJ
04/10ECB to Review the Impact of Negative Rates on Banks--2nd Update
DJ
04/10ECB to Review the Impact of Negative Rates on Banks--Update
DJ
04/10ECB will consider if impact of negative rates on banks should be mitigated - Draghi
RE
04/10ECB Awaits Stimulus Impact as It Leaves Rates on Hold
DJ
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1David Einhorn's Greenlight says Tesla 'on the brink' of failure
2ANADARKO PETROLEUM : ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Chevron to buy Anadarko for $33 billion in shale, LNG push
3EDISON INTERNATIONAL : California governor proposes fund to pay for wildfire liabilities; PG&E shares rise
4QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : The Billion-Dollar Staredown -2-
5SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Correction to Southwest Inspects 737 MAX Engines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About