Russian central bank foresees conditions for economic recovery in third quarter

An expected easing of restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak in Russia that is possible in June could create the conditions for a recovery in economic activity in the third quarter, the central bank said on Thursday.

The economy is nevertheless likely to shrink overall in the second half of 2020, the central bank said.

Its full-year forecast, which envisages an economic contraction of 4-6%, will depend on when and how quickly the coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted, the central bank said.

