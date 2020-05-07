Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Russian central bank foresees conditions for economic recovery in third quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 11:07am EDT
An exterior view shows Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow

An expected easing of restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak in Russia that is possible in June could create the conditions for a recovery in economic activity in the third quarter, the central bank said on Thursday.

The economy is nevertheless likely to shrink overall in the second half of 2020, the central bank said.

Its full-year forecast, which envisages an economic contraction of 4-6%, will depend on when and how quickly the coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted, the central bank said.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:21aEU executive proposes anti-money laundering body
RE
11:19aWHAT THE PROS WERE PLAYING : AT&T Byron Nelson
PU
11:19aHORMEL FOODS : Rochelle Foods To Reopen Monday with Industry-Leading Health and Safety Measures
PU
11:19aStatement concerning the information required for the assessment of the acquisition of a qualifying holding in a CCP
PU
11:19aSOLIDARIDAD NETWORK : Curriculum to unlock opportunities for youth in palm oil
PU
11:17aGerman lawmakers turn sights on Bundesbank to get to ECB
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:15aCoronavirus Brings California Mass Unemployment, Huge Budget Hole, Governor Says
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMIT : BUDWEISER BREWING APAC : AB InBev sees worse ahead, but some light in C..
3CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Liberty and Telefonica in $38 billion UK tie-up to take on BT
4PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surges (May 6)
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Liberty Global, Telefónica agree 24 billion pound deal to merge UK groups -..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group