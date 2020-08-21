Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Russian opposition politician Navalny put on Germany-bound plane

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 09:35pm EDT

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been put on a plane set to take him to Germany, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter on Saturday.

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Navalny, who is in a coma after drinking what his allies believe was poisoned tea, was meant to be airlifted to Germany to receive medical care after the opposition politician's allies accused the Russian authorities of trying to stop his evacuation. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Sandra Maler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:28aCitigroup files third lawsuit over accidental Revlon payment
RE
12:27aBoeing testing hand-held UV wand to sanitize cockpits, cabins
RE
12:16aECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Finance Authorities Dialogued with ECLAC about Fiscal Policy Challenges in Mitigation of the Pandemic and the Subsequent Economic Reactivation
PU
12:04aShenzhen's ChiNext challenges Shanghai, adds fuel to 'technology war' with U.S
RE
08/21Australia coronavirus hotspot state records 13 new deaths, stable infections
RE
08/21Shenzhen's ChiNext challenges Shanghai, adds fuel to 'technology war' with U.S.
RE
08/21BANK OF THAILAND : together with financial institutions announce the launch of DR BIZ program
PU
08/21Australia coronavirus hotspot state records 13 new deaths, stable infections
RE
08/21Delta Air Lines plans to resume more flights on international routes
RE
08/21Stricken Kremlin critic Navalny en route to Germany
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : Oil majors begin offshore evacuations as storms take aim at Gulf of Mexico
2MODERNA, INC. : Moderna says more than 40% of participants enrolled for COVID-19 vaccine trial
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Announces Updates to 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Battery Day Event
4GROWGENERATION CORP. : GROWGENERATION : to Take Action Against Hindenburg Research for Statements Intended to ..
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: TikTok to challenge U.S. order banning transactions with the video app - so..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group