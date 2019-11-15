Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Russian travel agency Intourist plans IPO after shareholder change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 04:49am EST

A Turkish investor will buy Intourist from insolvent Thomas Cook and plans an initial public offering (IPO) in Russia's oldest travel agency once it is recapitalised, Intourist said on Friday.

Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, collapsed in September and the heavily indebted business has been sold off in parts.

Neset Kockar, the chairman of Turkey-based Anex Tour who was a shareholder in Thomas Cook, said he planned to keep the Intourist brand and develop it with Anex Tour, which is also present in Russia, according to the Intourist statement.

"After the company (Intourist) is recapitalised and restructured, we will turn Intourist into a truly people's company via an IPO in Russia," he said in the statement.

It did not provide further details about the IPO.

Intourist, established in 1929, was the sole gateway for foreigners who wanted to visit the Soviet Union, generating foreign currency during the period when the country was largely closed off.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THOMAS COOK GROUP -2.49% 3.451 End-of-day quote.-88.78%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.03% 63.8663 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.05% 5.75061 Delayed Quote.8.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:48aUzbekistan says may list large energy, mining firms
RE
06:41aApple could raise annual ad income to $11 billion by 2025 - JPMorgan
RE
06:40aPGNIG POLISH OIL & GAS : Declaration of will to terminate Yamal Contract effective December 31, 2022
PU
06:35aBANCO CENTRAL DE CHILE : Short-run Economic Indicators. Figures as of 15 November 2019
PU
06:35aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Phytogenic Feed Additives Market worth $1,226 million by 2025
PU
06:28aHong Kong confirms economy fell into recession amid protests, trade war
RE
06:27aAlibaba's $13.4 billion bookbuild covered multiple times - sources
RE
06:25aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/11/15Premier to discuss economy with intl institutions leaders
PU
06:25aALRO : reports 9M 2019 consolidated results
PU
06:25aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : regional offices in Africa prepare business for Incoterms® 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
2SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
3U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
4Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
5ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group