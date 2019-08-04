Russians Flock to Easy Loans as Income Dips

By Ann M. Simmons

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Keen to buy her first car, a Hyundai sedan, Elmira Agaliyeva applied for a bank loan of 800,000 rubles in 2016, the equivalent of around $12,600. Within an hour of filling out the application, it was approved.

"Of course, it was a good feeling, because everything I've thought about doing could be accomplished," said the 34-year-old lawyer, who also does odd jobs to make ends meet.

Ms. Agaliyeva, who in recent years has borrowed to buy land, go on vacation and furnish her apartment, now uses 30,000 rubles from her 50,000 rubles in monthly earnings to repay her debt.

More ordinary Russians have come to depend on easy loans to purchase goods, maintain a certain living standard or simply to survive.

As real disposable income for Russians continues to fall -- it declined each year between 2013 and 2018 -- personal consumer lending has exploded, topping around $130 billion last year, up 46% compared with 2017, according to the Moscow-based United Credit Bureau, which tracks credit histories on 90 million Russian borrowers. Most of Russians' debt is due to a surge in unsecured cash loans, the country's central bank said.

Interest rates on bank loans range from 12% to 19%, depending on the length of the loan, according to data from Russia's central bank. But commercial or nonprofit lending institutions other than banks often gouge borrowers with interest rates that can hit more than 500%, according to local financial experts.

Russian officials worry the borrowing boom could further undermine the country's financial stability. Western sanctions on Moscow and low oil prices, on which the economy heavily depends, have dented Russia's economy, weakened the ruble and compounded already sluggish growth. Nearly 13% of Russians live in poverty, according to government data.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned in June that banks were giving out loans to people whose repayments amount to 40% of their wages, fueling a possible bubble.

Maxim Oreshkin, the country's economy minister, projected the bubble would burst and drag the country into recession if lending isn't tamed by the Russian central bank.

"Our estimate is that 2021 is the year when [the consumer-lending problem] will blow up," he told the local Ekho Moskvy radio station in July.

Russians hold an average of nearly 290,000 rubles, or $4,600, in debt, according to United Credit Bureau. This is a meager sum compared with the U.S., where the average personal debt is roughly $38,000, excluding mortgages, according to Northwestern Mutual, a financial-services organization. But the average monthly Russian salary is around $670. About 44% of Russian households are indebted, according to the central bank, up from 34% two years ago. One in eight Russian borrowers spends more than 50% of their income on loan payments.

The "consumer-lending boom is negatively impacting especially the lives of those who earn a low level of income," Mr. Oreskhin said in a Wall Street Journal interview. "It's a big problem."

Elvira Nabiullina, Russia's central-bank governor, disagrees that consumer lending is creating a bubble and insists the debt boom is under control. But beginning in October, the central bank will require credit institutions to calculate borrowers' income and their debt burden before granting new loans -- something many lenders don't do now. The Economy Ministry is also weighing measures to support people who can't pay their debt.

"The problem is, people have gotten accustomed to getting easy money," said Nazar Achilov, head of the Center for Personal Finances in St. Petersburg, which conducts financial-literacy courses. "We have credit offers sent via text, online credit, the pressure from advertisements has increased. Any person can apply and easily get a small sum."

The phone call from the bank offering Vyacheslav Kondaurov a loan for 120,000 rubles came out of the blue in May, one of several such offers he has received in recent months. A day later, a bank official showed up at Mr. Kondaurov's one-bedroom rental with the paperwork already filled out. All he had to do was sign.

He has used the cash, the equivalent of around $2,000, to help buy items for his industrial-cleaning startup and plane tickets to visit his girlfriend in central Russia, as well as to fund a three-day spiritual retreat. A fifth of the 50,000 rubles his business makes during the summer months goes to repayments.

"Loans help me to maintain my lifestyle, my standard of living," Mr. Kondaurov said, although the debt is "like a weight on my shoulders."

The propensity to borrow means Russians don't, or simply can't, save. According to Levada Center, an independent Russian polling agency, 65% of Russian families have no savings.

Around 21% of working Americans are unable to save any money at all, according to a study earlier this year by Bankrate, a New York-based consumer financial-services company. Nearly 27% of Americans would be forced to borrow or sell something to cover an unexpected expense of $400, an annual U.S. Federal Reserve study found.

Andrei Ivanov, who took a 350,000-ruble cash loan to buy a new car and a cellphone, says he has never been good at saving. He has also borrowed to fund vacations in Europe and the Himalayas.

"Instead of saving, I'm just giving my money to a bank," said Mr. Ivanov, 60, who earns around 150,000 rubles a month as production-department head for a construction and design company. "I understand that I'm going to pay more, but I'm going to pay more in the future, not now...I want to live in the moment."

He recently received an unsolicited text for a preapproved loan of up to 650,000 rubles from one bank.

Many banks counter allegations that they are too quick to lend money. Some said they already do careful assessments before approving loans and extending credit.

Moscow-based Tinkoff bank applies strict rules to attract "only the most financially disciplined, high-quality customers," said spokeswoman Darya Ermolina in an email. "Basically, low limits and low approval rates is our religion."

Some bank representatives said consumers sometimes lack financial literacy and need extra guidance, which they provide. For example, Ms. Ermolina noted that during an early Tinkoff marketing campaign, some potential customers mistook mock-up credit cards sent in the mail to be real, and tried to use them.

Defaulting after accepting unmanageable loans is pushing many Russians to file for bankruptcy under a new personal-bankruptcy law that came into force in 2015. The law covers those with a total debt of more than 500,000 rubles and more than three months of missed payments. In the first half of this year, 29,000 people filed for bankruptcy, 1.5 times higher than during the same period a year ago, according to the United Credit Bureau.

Rustam Khairetdinov is around 2.8 million rubles in debt, as a result of the money he owes on his mortgage and payment for a new Honda CR-V.

His salary, which ranges between 100,000 rubles and 150,000 rubles, depending on the intake from the video-production company he owns, allows him to pay back 47,000 rubles a month. Nonetheless, he is eager to put his finances in order.

"I'm a very responsible person and this method of getting money is not comfortable for me," he said. "I want to learn new ways of dealing with my finances."

