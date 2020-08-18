Russo's Inks 5-Store Franchise Development Deal

Houston Multi-Unit Operator Signs Multi-Unit Agreement

Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen signs multi-unit deal with new franchise owners, Randall & Ayesha McCoy. The McCoy family has signed for a five store development deal for the Houston market. Randall McCoy was extremely excited to join the Russo’s family, with history dating back to helping Anthony Russo at his first pizzeria in 1985. Today, even during the midst of a pandemic, he and his family have seen their dreams come true.

Randall McCoy states, “I remember grating mozzarella cheese, making fresh pizza dough, and leaving the restaurant covered in flour. So when I sat down to visit a Russo’s after many years, the aromas of the pizza and pasta immediately took me back to those days. I could tell right away, Russo’s was (and still is) all about quality ingredients.”

With the announcement that the McCoy family has signed for this five store development deal, Anthony Russo states, “We are incredibly excited to have the McCoy family join us. It’s never been a better time for Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen, as we have seen our sales thrive even in the midst of a global pandemic”.

The McCoy family has plans to develop smaller units from 1500-1800 square feet featuring a full menu offering the freshest ingredients sourced directly from dairy farmers, tomato growers, and olive oil producers. All those fine, natural ingredients are used in all of Russo’s kitchens each day to prepare homemade sauces, salad dressings, pizza dough, fresh pasta, and much more. Classic Italian menu items include: Truffle Tortelloni, Pappardelle Carbonara, Russo’s Lasagna, Baked Ziti, Chicken Parmesan, Tuscan Vegan Pizza, Fettuccine Alfredo, Spicy Fennel Sausage Pizza, and much more.

Russo states, “Our locations are successfully designed to serve guests through dine in, home delivery, catering, takeout and curbside pick up. Our new 1500-1800 is designed for our franchisees to capitalize on the growing home delivery segment”. Russo states, “This means that this is the best time for you to start your own pizza franchise. Pizza not only is surviving, it is thriving”.

Russo’s corporate support team is strong and collaborative with a franchisee-friendly corporate culture and is ready for expansion. What separates Russo’s from the rest of the pizza industry is not only a great support team ready to tackle it all, but also the unique family recipes and fresh ingredients. With no additives or preservatives, Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen creates dishes from ingredients that are safe and reliable from trusted brands. Chef Russo adds, “Our mission statement is: 'If it isn’t fresh, don’t serve it.' That is the Russo family promise.” The average store investment ranges from $350,000- $895,000. Qualified candidates must have at least $200,000 in liquid capital. To learn more about Russo’s menu, lunch specials, delivery, takeout, catering, or to order online, please visit www.nypizzeria.com.

About Russo’s Restaurants Russo’s Restaurants is a national and international franchisor of the casual dining brand Russo’s New York Pizzeria. Based in Houston, Russo’s Restaurants is composed of 50 corporate and franchised locations across Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida. Russo’s has entered international markets as well, with locations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates. Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen and its traditional Italian recipes trace their origins to a tight-knit family where the kitchen was the center of all activity. By the age of 12, Anthony was learning authentic Italian recipes. At the young age of 18, Anthony honed his skills as a culinary expert working in his parent’s fine Italian restaurant and then opened his own pizzeria just a few years later. He then opened Anthony’s Pizzeria in Clear Lake, Texas, and later two restaurants in Houston; one named Café Anthony and the other named Russo Café Anthony, an upscale Italian restaurant. Chef Anthony Russo created Russo’s Restaurants by applying his unique, family recipes featuring New York-style pizza, handcrafted pasta dishes, calzones, salads, sandwiches, soups and desserts. At its heart, Russo’s Restaurants reflect Chef Anthony’s commitment to his New York roots where food and family come first.

