Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory Receives FDA Approval to Add Direct-to-Patient at-Home Self-Collection Saliva Kits for COVID-19 Testing Exclusively Using Spectrum Solutions™ Saliva Collection Device

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Spectrum’s patented saliva preservation chemistry successfully demonstrated its unique ability to protect COVID-19 transcripts for extended periods making at-home sample collection and transport to Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) testing labs a reality.

Spectrum Solutions today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the existing EUA200090 awarded to the Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory to now include the at-home collection of saliva samples for COVID-19 testing. The basis for extending the device’s scope of approval was to include delivery of Spectrum’s SDNA-1000 saliva collection device direct-to-patients at home for self-collection of saliva testing samples. The FDA’s expanded scope of approval focused on the SDNA-1000 and its proven RNA preservation ability as well as the patient ease-of-use. This marks the first, and currently only, authorization by the FDA approving doctor prescribed COVID-19 testing allowing at-home saliva collection.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005357/en/

Spectrum Solutions Saliva Collection Kit for COVID-19 Testing (Photo: Business Wire)

Spectrum Solutions Saliva Collection Kit for COVID-19 Testing (Photo: Business Wire)

“The FDA recognized that current methods of obtaining biosamples for COVID-19 testing were limiting in scope and scale due to supply shortages and the current testing methods were also constantly putting healthcare workers at risk of exposure. We’ve developed a better, more innovative solution,” said Stephen Fanning, CEO at Spectrum Solutions. “We are excited to announce that after extensive safety testing and validation, the FDA has additionally granted the SDNA-1000 approval for prescribed use in at-home testing for COVID-19. This new exclusive approval for direct-to-patient delivery using the SDNA-1000 saliva collection kit brings immediate relief to healthcare facilities while expanding their ability to easily test and help more people in the comfort and safety of their home.”

“Spectrum engineered its SDNA-1000 saliva collection device to eliminate common user collection errors in a universally intuitive, 3-step process which provides visual confirmation when successfully completed,” said Jeremy Johnson, research and development engineer at Spectrum Solutions. “We not only engineered this device to make self-collection intuitive, we also added a preservation chemistry that has proven itself to be the catalyst needed to deliver to labs the quality samples required for accurate COVID-19 detection.”

How It Works

  1. Individuals looking to purchase this EUA approved saliva-based at home COVID-19 test should contact their doctor to order or visit spectrumsolution.com/COVID19-at-home for an approved seller list.
  2. Patient arranges an appointment with a physician, which could be in person at the doctor’s office or via a telemedicine session.
  3. If physician determines the patient is a candidate for a COVID-19 test, the physician will prescribe the test and arrange for the test to be delivered to the patient.
  4. The patient will follow the simple saliva collection instructions in the kit on how to supply their saliva sample and how to return the sample to the processing lab through direct mail or drop off service.
  5. The lab will run the sample and report the results to the physician. The physician will then go over the results with the patient and determine the next course of action.

ABOUT SPECTRUM SOLUTIONS AND SPECTRUM DNA

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Spectrum Solutions and its medical device and services division, Spectrum DNA, focus on innovative, end-to-end product development, manufacturing, and global fulfillment solutions. With concentrated industry expertise, Spectrum DNA specializes in engineering innovative molecular diagnostic solutions that simplify the biosample collection process while offering donors complete physical and digital chain-of-custody. With on-site production facilities, we are a single-source provider of full-service medical device manufacturing, custom and private label packaging, kitting, and direct-to-donor global fulfillment. Our new biosample collection devices, patented technology, and services provide measurable process optimization, unprecedented efficiency, and unmatched global scalability. For more information, please visit www.spectrum-dna.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:32aOYSTER POINT PHARMA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:32aMAGELLAN HEALTH : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
06:32aTrane Technologies to Virtually Participate at 2020 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference
BU
06:32aAMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
06:32aMevion Medical Systems Signs Agreement to Bring Compact Proton Therapy to Texas
BU
06:31aPAKISTAN STATE OIL : facing diesel shortage
AQ
06:31aCALLON : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31aMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP. : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Missing Hockey? Mark May 24, 2020 on your calendar
AQ
06:31aPROBE METALS : Resumes Drill Program at Val-d'Or East, Quebec
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Britain's embattled aviation indu..
4Qantas pauses plane deliveries from Airbus, Boeing due to virus
5ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS-ROYCE : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group