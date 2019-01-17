Rutgers Launches Online Master's in Human Resource Management Program

The Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations (SMLR) today
announced the launch of an Online
Professional Master’s in Human Resource Management (MHRM) program
for human resource (HR) professionals, managers, and supervisors with 4
or more years of experience who want to advance their careers to senior
HR or management positions.
The program offers in-depth human resource management knowledge and
skills that will distinguish participants from their peers and enable
them to communicate effectively with other executives. Graduates of the
Rutgers MHRM program are HR subject-matter experts with high ability to
connect and apply the HR function and its practices to organizational
strategy within their organizations.
Adrienne Eaton, the Dean at the Rutgers School of Management and Labor
Relations, said, “Rutgers has one of the top HR departments in the
world. Our faculty combine hands-on corporate experience and scholarly
eminence, producing some of the most frequently cited research studies
in the field. The courses that comprise the online MHRM program are
designed and delivered by our core Rutgers Human Resource Management
Department faculty, providing students in the program with up-to-date
high-quality course content and the ability to network with top
professors.”
William G. Castellano, Chair of the Department of Human Resource
Management at Rutgers SMLR, added, “The online MHRM courses are designed
by Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations core faculty who are
leading scholars and subject-matter-experts in the course topics they
teach. The comprehensive program curriculum has been developed to ensure
excellence in instructional design and consists of eight required core
HR courses, a capstone project, and three electives.”
Other key features of SMLR’s new online
graduate program include:
Fully Online: The program is delivered 100% online and is
suitable for working professionals enrolling in the program part-time as
well as those who wish to pursue the degree as a full-time student. The
program offers convenient access to attain a highly regarded advanced
graduate degree with flexibility in location and timing.
No GRE or GMAT Required: The program is designed for experienced
professionals with 4+ years of experience in HR or management roles.
GRE/GMAT scores are waived as a requirement due to the experience level
of the students in the program.
Flexible Completion Time: The Rutgers online Professional MHRM
program can be completed by a full-time student in as few as 18 months.
There is no minimum course load per semester for part-time students. The
program offers enrollment in the Fall, Spring and Summer terms, offering
flexibility in course scheduling for all students.
Top Ranked University and Human Resources Department: Rutgers
University ranks #17 in the nation for public national universities, and
#56 in the nation among all national universities according to U.S. News
& World Report: America's Best Colleges, and the #1 public university in
the northeast by U.S. News & World Report. Rutgers ranks #41 among top
global universities according to the Center for World University
Rankings. The Rutgers Human Resource Management department faculty is
nationally and internationally renowned for both for their cutting-edge
research, which is among the world’s most cited in the field of HRM, and
for their high-quality teaching. Students of the Rutgers MHRM program
earn a graduate degree that is highly regarded in the HR field.
For more information about the new Online
Professional Master’s in Human Resource Management program, visit
the Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations website.
