Rutherford County Native Jackie Godlock Joins Dogwood Health Trust Board of Directors

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogwood Health Trust, a private, non-operating foundation whose purpose is to dramatically improve the health and well-being of all people and communities of Western North Carolina, today announced that Rutherford County native Jackie Godlock has been elected to the organization's Board of Directors.

Mrs. Godlock has served more than 15 years as a Business Relations Representative for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, covering a four-county area to help individuals remove barriers to meaningful employment. She becomes the 12th director of the Dogwood Trust, all of whom serve on a voluntary, non-compensated basis. A 13th member is expected to be named to the Board, which is designed to evolve over time as the organization moves from its critical organizational stage toward collaborating with others to identify and address social determinants of health.

"Having a board that represents and reflects the diverse perspectives and interests of the entire Western North Carolina region is vital to establishing Dogwood Health Trust as an organization that will partner with and support other groups who are doing vital work in our community," said Dogwood Trust Board Chair Janice Brumit. "Jackie not only brings the lifelong perspective of a Rutherford County native, but also that of one whose professional life and community service have been dedicated to providing her neighbors with opportunities for a better quality of life."

Mrs. Godlock has a long history of community involvement, including service on the board of trustees for both Rutherford Regional Hospital and Isothermal Community College. A graduate of Ashworth College and participant in the state's Leadership DHHS program, Mrs. Godlock also serves as an ambassador for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce and as a mentor for The McNair Educational Foundation, which fosters college and career awareness, readiness and success for all students in Rutherford County. Her husband Leon serves as a lieutenant with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department and they are the parents of two adult daughters.

"It is a privilege for me to join the Board of Dogwood Health Trust," said Mrs. Godlock. "Our work addressing the social determinants of health will be transformational for communities throughout this region, and I'm honored to be part of the board that will help make this vision a reality."

ABOUT DOGWOOD HEALTH TRUST

Dogwood Health Trust is a North Carolina not-for-profit corporation with the sole purpose of dramatically improving the health and well-being of all people and communities of Western North Carolina. Dogwood Health Trust became operational upon the sale of Mission Health System's assets to HCA Healthcare. To learn more, please visit www.dogwoodhealthtrust.org.

SOURCE Dogwood Health Trust