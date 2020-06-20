Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rwanda GDP growth slows to 3.6% in Q1 2020 from 6.1% in same period last year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/20/2020 | 09:32am BST
A trader wearing a protective mask weighs grains at the Kimironko market as shoppers stock up on essential items that have been price fixed in order to prevent exploitative prices in Kigali

Rwanda's economic growth slowed to 3.6% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year from 6.1% in same period last year, hit by effects of the novel coronavirus, the statistics office said on Friday.

The statistics office said on its Twitter account among the sectors whose performance deteriorated during the period include agriculture, industry and service. It said second quarter will be hit even harder, with recovery expected in the next two quarters.

Rwanda has 646 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two deaths, according to health ministry data.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05aThai central bank asks lenders to bolster capital buffer to weather coronavirus risk
RE
04:50aTaiwan May export orders up, flags better outlook though wary of pandemic
RE
04:42aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : BEEF & SHEEP UPDATE 20th JUNE
PU
04:38aSouth African rand recovers after sell-off, stocks edge up
RE
04:32aRwanda GDP growth slows to 3.6% in Q1 2020 from 6.1% in same period last year
RE
04:26aNATO NORTH ATLANTIC TREATY ORGANISATION : Allied ships patrol in the Black Sea
PU
04:10aPoorest countries to save $12 bln in 2020 debt relief - World Bank
RE
04:02aNew Development Bank provides South Africa with $1 billion COVID-19 loan
RE
03:47aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Press Release on Reserve Requirements (2020-34)
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Starts Selling Its Cheaper 5G Phone
2TOSHIBA CORPORATION : TOSHIBA : to gradually sell Kioxia stake after ex-chip unit's IPO - sources
3Wirecard seeks new financing strategy as Moody's downgrades firm to junk
4APPLE INC. : Apple Shuts 11 Stores Again Amid Outbreaks -- WSJ
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HAGENS BERMAN, APPOINTED LEAD COUNSEL in Wirecard Securities Fraud Class Action, Noti..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group