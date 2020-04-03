Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rwanda secures $109 million IMF loan to tackle coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 03:13am EDT
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame attends a memorial service of late former Kenya's President Daniel Arap Moi at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi

Rwanda has secured a $109.4 million in emergency coronavirus funding from the International Monetary Fund, the first African country to do so, the fund said late on Thursday.

The East African country has registered 84 coronavirus cases, data from the World Health Organization shows, and Rwandans are grappling with high food prices as the government on Thursday extended a national lockdown by 15 days.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has ground Rwanda's economy to a halt, creating an urgent balance of payments need," Tao Zhang, IMF deputy managing director, said in a statement.

The loan, which comes under the Rapid Credit Facility, will help alleviate pressure on trade, tourism and foreign exchange reserves, while enabling greater health spending, the funding announcement said.

While Rwanda was the first African country to secure this kind of coronavirus funding, the global lender said on Twitter it was "working hard on other requests".

Rwanda, which is heavily reliant on tourism to boost its foreign exchange reserves, last month closed its borders to travellers as a part of a broader lockdown designed to curb the spread of the disease.

"This pandemic has already started showing effects on tourism, air transportation, conferences that have been stopped affecting hotels, restaurants and other services," Rwanda's finance minister Uzziel Ndagijimana told Rwanda's state radio on Thursday. Both import and export markets have also been affected, he added.

The IMF is projecting Rwandan GDP growth this year to tumble to 5.1%. Last year, growth hit 9.4% according to government data.

Separately, the World Bank approved $1.9 billion in global coronavirus funding on Thursday, including $82.6 million to Ethiopia, $50 million to Kenya, and $47 million to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

By Clement Uwiringiyimana

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:29aOil crash poses severe test for OPEC+ after Moscow, Riyadh miscalculate
RE
03:27aSouth Africa's property owner Spear will provide rental relief to retail tenants
RE
03:25aTunisia may impose exceptional taxes on firms to raise coronavirus funds -premier
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13aRwanda secures $109 million IMF loan to tackle coronavirus
RE
03:12aKuwait backs OPEC+ meeting, resumes Neutral Zone shipments with Saudi
RE
03:10aU.S. economy to shrink at fastest rate since 1946, unemployment to top 15% - Morgan Stanley
RE
03:10aSouth Africa's rand on the ropes as economic fears grow
RE
02:52aOil falls on scepticism over Trump's Saudi-Russia output deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : to make further cuts to flights - internal memo
3MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : EU tells insurers to suspend dividends, avoid bonuses in pandemic
4ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google releases location data to show if coronavirus lockdowns working in 131 count..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group