Rx Marketing Group : Announces New Chief Executive Officer

0
12/04/2019 | 06:01pm EST

Appointment of Peter Wilson as Chief Executive Officer brings major brand and compliance expertise to the performance media company

Rx Marketing Group (RXMG), a leading performance media company, announced today the appointment of Peter Wilson as Chief Executive Officer. The appointment, which becomes effective on January 1, 2020, follows a year in which RXMG has accelerated its growth, diversified its operations, and expanded its business with branded advertisers. Wilson will lead the RXMG executive team and be responsible for the company’s overall business strategy and operations.

“We are pleased to have Peter joining the RXMG team,” said Andrew Clark, co-founder of RXMG. “Our ability to develop and deliver high-intent consumer audiences has made RXMG one of the few performance media businesses capable of supporting the scale and quality standards required by best-in-class brands. Peter’s leadership will help reinforce our unique capabilities as we continue our growth trajectory.”

Since 2012, Wilson has been the CEO of LashBack, LLC, a leading provider of compliance monitoring, brand protection, and competitive intelligence tools for digital marketers. During Wilson’s tenure, Lashback experienced record growth, strengthened its technology and business intelligence platform, and expanded its footprint as a trusted partner and service provider to major brands, agencies, networks and publishers. Prior to LashBack, Wilson served as CEO of a diversified marketing services firm and as Managing Director and U.S. Head of technology and services investment banking for KPMG Corporate Finance.

“I am excited by the opportunities in RXMG’s business and I am looking forward to working with the RXMG team to continue the company’s growth and diversification,” said Wilson. “In addition to building on its core performance media business, we can leverage RXMG’s expertise in consumer financial products to unlock new opportunities for value creation. By bringing a creative and disciplined approach to these opportunities, we can serve as both a key strategic partner to best-in-class brands and as a valuable resource to the consumers who buy their products.”

About Rx Marketing Group

Rx Marketing Group is a leading performance media company which develops and delivers high-intent consumer audiences to advertisers using exclusively owned and operated media sources. With a focus on consumer financial products, RXMG’s direct management of audience development and targeting enables it to deliver the highest quality traffic and compliance standards in the performance media industry. For more information, please visit www.RXMG.com.


© Business Wire 2019
