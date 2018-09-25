Log in
Rx Networks Announces location.io NTRIP Service

09/25/2018 | 03:31pm EDT

The addition of the RTCM standard delivery protocol to location.io's comprehensive assistance solutions

ION GNSS+ 2018

MIAMI, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Rx Networks Inc., a leading mobile location technology and services company, today announced the addition of NTRIP-formatted data services to location.io, a feature-rich, highly modular location platform.  With the addition of RTCM formatted data via an NTRIP data feed, Rx Networks continues to expand its industry leading constellation support with the largest variety of Terrestrial delivery mechanisms.  The solution architecture includes an NTRIP Server, Caster and Client, providing a complete solution. 

Rx Networks Inc. (CNW Group/Rx Networks Inc.)

Customers may now choose from a variety of data formats including, Rx Networks proprietary format, NTRIP, LPP, RRLP, proprietary real-time, IoT-optimized, plus a few custom formats.  Observation data from our multiband multi-constellation global reference network is now available in NTRIP format, and customers are already on board.  High availability is assured with geographically redundant secure NTRIP casters.  The innovative High Accuracy Assistance Service (HAAS) product will also be available in RTCM format via NTRIP casters.

"Our customers love the reliability and plug-and-play convenience of our NTRIP service," said Brian Marciniak, Head of Business Development at Rx Networks.  "With Rx Networks' expanded reference network, secure NTRIP observations and real-time data, we are enabling our customers to expand their businesses in exciting new ways."

location.io includes technologies already in use by over 1 billion smartphones, laptops, and wearables worldwide.

All location.io services are delivered from Rx Networks' geo-redundant and cloud based service delivery network, ensuring a 99.999% service level availability.

For more information, please contact sales@rxnetworks.com, visit the Rx Networks booth at ION GNSS+ 2018, or visit rxnetworks.com

About Rx Networks Inc.

EMPOWER YOUR LOCATION SERVICES 

We are a mobile positioning technology company. We don't do hardware, GPS or sensor chips; we don't do mobile apps and we don't do maps either. Yet, we empower all those who do! We develop ingenious hybrid positioning solutions that unify GNSS, Wi-Fi, cellular and sensor signals for an unmatched mobile location user experience.

Outdoor. Indoor. In 3D.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rx-networks-announces-locationio-ntrip-service-300718765.html

SOURCE Rx Networks Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
