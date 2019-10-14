Log in
RxGen to Present Alzheimer's Disease APP/Abeta Cellular and Animal Models at the Society for Neuroscience's 49th Annual Meeting

10/14/2019 | 10:17am EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxGen, a preclinical translational research company, will be presenting a poster highlighting its progress in advancing preclinical models of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) to better predict clinical outcomes during the Society for Neuroscience (SfN) 49th Annual Meeting in Chicago from October 19-23, 2019.

One of the primary challenges in drug development is the inability of preclinical models to reliably predict clinical outcomes. This lack of translation has been especially evident and costly in the pursuit of AD therapeutics given the complexity of the disease’s pathophysiology. RxGen’s focus and expertise in nonhuman primate (NHP) translational test systems offers a significant advantage in the discovery and development of new potential therapeutics for this significant unmet clinical need, as NHPs share critical homology to humans in pathophysiology and anatomy relevant to AD modeling. 

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Presentation
Session: 127 – Alzheimer's Disease: APP/Abeta Cellular and Animal Models
Title: Progress in Alzheimer's disease modeling: Intrathecal administration of amyloid-beta oligomers in the African green monkey
Session Date/Time: Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. CT
Location: Hall A, McCormick Place

About RxGen (www.rx-gen.com)
RxGen is a translational research company devoted to developing and providing predictive preclinical research models to accelerate therapeutic development and reduce the cost and risk of clinical failure. RxGen engages with leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic sponsors and collaborators to design and execute a wide range of preclinical studies and translational research programs across various therapeutic areas.  Application of RxGen’s unique translational capabilities is enabled by flexible scientific and commercial interactions that span contract research services, research collaborations and R&D partnering agreements.

RxGen:
Christopher Stanley, Chief Business Officer
RxGen
1 (203) 498-9796
info@rx-gen.com

Media:
Michael Tattory, Account Executive
LifeSci Public Relations
1 (646) 751-4362
mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
