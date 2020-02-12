RxSense : Joins Health Plan Alliance Group Purchasing Organization

Healthcare Technology Company Becomes Organization’s Provider of Enterprise Solutions for Pharmacy Benefits Administration

RxSense®, the healthcare technology company, today announced a partnership with the Health Plan Alliance, a nationwide network of health plans and systems, to join its group purchasing organization as the provider of enterprise solutions for pharmacy benefits administration. RxSense will offer the organization’s nearly 50 members access to its transformative enterprise platform, RxAgile®, that delivers modern, flexible solutions to efficiently manage pharmacy benefits.

RxSense provides Alliance members with preferred pricing and value-added services, including a no-fee, private label opportunity analysis, to help them determine which enterprise solutions, including self-service options, may be the best fit for their business and clinical needs. Unlike other pharmacy benefits software, RxAgile offers clients a user-friendly interface to easily track all adjudications, instantly investigate past claims and maintain accurate historical records, without the need for IT support. The platform delivers an estimated 30 percent increase in operational efficiency and claims adjudication that is 2-3 times faster than the industry standard.

“We understand the technical challenges that health organizations face because our team has deep experience in the healthcare and pharmacy benefits industry—it was our impetus for building RxAgile, a uniquely transparent and comprehensive technology solution for pharmacy benefits,” said Rick Bates, co-founder and CEO of RxSense. “We’re proud to join the Health Plan Alliance and support fellow members with our enterprise solutions that deliver unparalleled flexibility, transparency and operational efficiency for dramatic cost savings.”

“The RxSense approach to empowering clients with flexible and modular solutions for pharmacy benefits aligns perfectly with our own objectives of transforming care through tech innovation,” said Jaime González, chief business development officer of the Health Plan Alliance. “The RxAgile platform will provide Alliance members with the tools they need to stay competitive and adapt more quickly than ever before in the constantly evolving healthcare marketplace.”

The RxSense Story

RxSense was founded in 2015 with a mission to develop technology solutions that improve healthcare transparency and access to more affordable medications. Co-founder and CEO Rick Bates brought a seasoned group of healthcare veterans familiar with the challenges of the industry and paired them with a savvy tech team to develop a sophisticated architecture to address the pain points of pharmacy benefits administration. The result was RxAgile, a cutting-edge cloud-based platform that’s smart and simple to use, offering the speed and flexibility to meet the needs of any client.

About RxSense

RxSense® is a healthcare technology company developing industry-leading solutions that improve transparency and access to more affordable medications for millions across America. SingleCare® is a free prescription savings service available through mobile app or discount cards on singlecare.com that can save consumers up to 80% on their prescriptions. FamilyWize is a prescription savings service that partners with some of the most respected community groups and health care providers in the country, including United Way Worldwide and the American Heart Association. RxSense's transformative enterprise solutions bring transparency, flexibility and efficiency to pharmacy benefit administration, serving pharmacy benefit managers, regional health plans, health systems, third party administrators, new healthcare technology and new healthcare and pharmacy entrants. RxSense’s vertically integrated business, including its own proprietary technology for claims management and adjudication and direct contracts with the nation’s largest pharmacies (including CVS, Walmart and Walgreens), allows it to deliver consistently low prices on prescription drugs to improve the access and adherence to medication for people across America. RxSense is headquartered in Boston with offices in New York City, greater Philadelphia and West Palm Beach, Fla. For more information, visit rxsense.com.

About Health Plan Alliance

The Health Plan Alliance is a national organization that brings provider-sponsored and independently owned health plans together with their health system and provider group leaders for unparalleled peer-to-peer collaboration. For more than 20 years, Health Plan Alliance members have leveraged the collective knowledge of our community to enhance their business acumen and advance the quality of health care delivery in their communities. For more information visit healthplanalliance.org or email info@healthplanalliance.org.

