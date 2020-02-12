Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RxSense : Joins Health Plan Alliance Group Purchasing Organization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 09:02am EST

Healthcare Technology Company Becomes Organization’s Provider of Enterprise Solutions for Pharmacy Benefits Administration

RxSense®, the healthcare technology company, today announced a partnership with the Health Plan Alliance, a nationwide network of health plans and systems, to join its group purchasing organization as the provider of enterprise solutions for pharmacy benefits administration. RxSense will offer the organization’s nearly 50 members access to its transformative enterprise platform, RxAgile®, that delivers modern, flexible solutions to efficiently manage pharmacy benefits.

RxSense provides Alliance members with preferred pricing and value-added services, including a no-fee, private label opportunity analysis, to help them determine which enterprise solutions, including self-service options, may be the best fit for their business and clinical needs. Unlike other pharmacy benefits software, RxAgile offers clients a user-friendly interface to easily track all adjudications, instantly investigate past claims and maintain accurate historical records, without the need for IT support. The platform delivers an estimated 30 percent increase in operational efficiency and claims adjudication that is 2-3 times faster than the industry standard.

“We understand the technical challenges that health organizations face because our team has deep experience in the healthcare and pharmacy benefits industry—it was our impetus for building RxAgile, a uniquely transparent and comprehensive technology solution for pharmacy benefits,” said Rick Bates, co-founder and CEO of RxSense. “We’re proud to join the Health Plan Alliance and support fellow members with our enterprise solutions that deliver unparalleled flexibility, transparency and operational efficiency for dramatic cost savings.”

“The RxSense approach to empowering clients with flexible and modular solutions for pharmacy benefits aligns perfectly with our own objectives of transforming care through tech innovation,” said Jaime González, chief business development officer of the Health Plan Alliance. “The RxAgile platform will provide Alliance members with the tools they need to stay competitive and adapt more quickly than ever before in the constantly evolving healthcare marketplace.”

The RxSense Story

RxSense was founded in 2015 with a mission to develop technology solutions that improve healthcare transparency and access to more affordable medications. Co-founder and CEO Rick Bates brought a seasoned group of healthcare veterans familiar with the challenges of the industry and paired them with a savvy tech team to develop a sophisticated architecture to address the pain points of pharmacy benefits administration. The result was RxAgile, a cutting-edge cloud-based platform that’s smart and simple to use, offering the speed and flexibility to meet the needs of any client.

About RxSense

RxSense® is a healthcare technology company developing industry-leading solutions that improve transparency and access to more affordable medications for millions across America. SingleCare® is a free prescription savings service available through mobile app or discount cards on singlecare.com that can save consumers up to 80% on their prescriptions. FamilyWize is a prescription savings service that partners with some of the most respected community groups and health care providers in the country, including United Way Worldwide and the American Heart Association. RxSense's transformative enterprise solutions bring transparency, flexibility and efficiency to pharmacy benefit administration, serving pharmacy benefit managers, regional health plans, health systems, third party administrators, new healthcare technology and new healthcare and pharmacy entrants. RxSense’s vertically integrated business, including its own proprietary technology for claims management and adjudication and direct contracts with the nation’s largest pharmacies (including CVS, Walmart and Walgreens), allows it to deliver consistently low prices on prescription drugs to improve the access and adherence to medication for people across America. RxSense is headquartered in Boston with offices in New York City, greater Philadelphia and West Palm Beach, Fla. For more information, visit rxsense.com.

About Health Plan Alliance

The Health Plan Alliance is a national organization that brings provider-sponsored and independently owned health plans together with their health system and provider group leaders for unparalleled peer-to-peer collaboration. For more than 20 years, Health Plan Alliance members have leveraged the collective knowledge of our community to enhance their business acumen and advance the quality of health care delivery in their communities. For more information visit healthplanalliance.org or email info@healthplanalliance.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:09aADVERT for Pool Motor Vehicles 2020
PU
09:09aDesigning Gender-Inclusive Cities that Work for All
PU
09:09aWorld Bank to Analyze Bulgaria's Public Spending in Science, Technology and Innovation
PU
09:09aEuropean Union Committee publishes twenty-first treaty report
PU
09:09aBARRICK GOLD : 2019 Q4 Report
PU
09:09aWind River Pioneers Continuous Delivery Subscription of Commercial Embedded Linux
BU
09:09aNEURALA : Optimizes Brain Builder SDK for Edge Learning, Debuting at Bosch ConnectedExperience Hackathon
BU
09:09aNATIONAL PHILANTHROPIC TRUST : Donors Recommend 62,858 Grants Exceeding $1.67 Billion In 2019
BU
09:09aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Secret Deodorant Announces Partnership With Serena Williams to Advance Gender Equality
BU
09:09aBARCLAYS : 2020 Outlook to Draw Fiscal Year Interest -- Market Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3Oil rises 2% as fall in new China coronavirus cases eases fuel demand concerns
4BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Babcock nudges down profit forecast on oil and gas woes
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Nissan seeks $91 million in damages from Ghosn over alleged financial misconduct

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group