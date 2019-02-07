Log in
Ryan : Chief Market Strategy Officer Jon C. Sweet Appointed to President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations

02/07/2019 | 10:03am EST

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced today the appointment of Jon C. Sweet to President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations. With 26 years of industry experience, and half of those with Ryan, Sweet has served in a variety of executive roles that have focused on identifying changing client needs in the marketplace and driving expansion of Ryan’s global presence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005542/en/

Jon C. Sweet, President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations (Photo: Business Wire)

Jon C. Sweet, President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations (Photo: Business Wire)

“Jon is the ideal choice to lead Ryan’s international operations and our global growth,” said Ryan Global President and COO Ginny B. Kissling. “He was instrumental in the launch of our European operations more than a decade ago and has consistently remained involved in a leadership capacity. We are excited to have him assume this role and contribute to our goal of becoming a billion-dollar global brand in tax.”

In his new role, Sweet will lead the Firm’s European and Asia-Pacific operations, develop key strategic initiatives for client service, and direct Ryan’s organic international growth. He will also assist Ryan’s international market leaders in expanding the Firm’s tax service lines and cultivating new geographic territories.

“Today’s global business marketplace is complex and consists of clients with unique, wide-ranging tax requirements that cover multiple jurisdictions,” said Sweet. “It is exciting to provide Ryan’s multinational clients one partner to give them integrated, global tax solutions. Equipping our team with necessary tools to respond to international tax needs ensures those clients get what they need to manage their taxes and compliance processes.”

This move comes on the heels of Ryan’s recent acquisitions of Economics Partners and Paris-based VAT Systems. These acquisitions immediately expanded Ryan’s International Tax client service offerings and will deliver immediate value to the Firm’s clients around the world.

Sweet will begin serving in this role immediately. He will split time between his residence in Scottsdale, where he is Principal-in-Charge of the Ryan office, and London where he will be working in the Firm’s United Kingdom office.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a seven-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 2,500 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.


© Business Wire 2019
