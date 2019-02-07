Ryan : Chief Market Strategy Officer Jon C. Sweet Appointed to President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations

Ryan,
a leading global tax services and software provider, announced today the
appointment of Jon
C. Sweet to President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations.
With 26 years of industry experience, and half of those with Ryan, Sweet
has served in a variety of executive roles that have focused on
identifying changing client needs in the marketplace and driving
expansion of Ryan’s global presence.
Jon C. Sweet, President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations (Photo: Business Wire)
“Jon is the ideal choice to lead Ryan’s international operations and our
global growth,” said Ryan
Global President and COO Ginny B. Kissling. “He was instrumental
in the launch of our European operations more than a decade ago and has
consistently remained involved in a leadership capacity. We are excited
to have him assume this role and contribute to our goal of becoming a
billion-dollar global brand in tax.”
In his new role, Sweet will lead the Firm’s European and Asia-Pacific
operations, develop key strategic initiatives for client service, and
direct Ryan’s organic international growth. He will also assist Ryan’s
international market leaders in expanding the Firm’s tax service lines
and cultivating new geographic territories.
“Today’s global business marketplace is complex and consists of clients
with unique, wide-ranging tax requirements that cover multiple
jurisdictions,” said Sweet. “It is exciting to provide Ryan’s
multinational clients one partner to give them integrated, global tax
solutions. Equipping our team with necessary tools to respond to
international tax needs ensures those clients get what they need to
manage their taxes and compliance processes.”
This move comes on the heels of Ryan’s recent acquisitions of Economics
Partners and Paris-based VAT
Systems. These acquisitions immediately expanded Ryan’s
International Tax client service offerings and will deliver immediate
value to the Firm’s clients around the world.
Sweet will begin serving in this role immediately. He will split time
between his residence in Scottsdale, where he is Principal-in-Charge of
the Ryan office, and London where he will be working in the Firm’s
United Kingdom office.
About Ryan
Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the
largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With
global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated
suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a
multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy,
compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a seven-time recipient of
the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service
Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client
service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which
is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services
industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 2,500 professionals
and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries,
including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More
information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer
to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the
member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal
entity.
