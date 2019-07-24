Log in
Ryan : Named Again to India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces List by Great Place to Work

07/24/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

For the third consecutive year, Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been recognized as one of India’s Great Mid-Size Workplaces by Great Place to Work®.

“This recognition is the direct result of our India team’s daily contributions to maintain our forward-thinking and award-winning work environment,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “This is a fantastic accomplishment, and I thank each and every one of our associates for the hard work they put in every day to make Ryan a great place to work.”

Great Place to Work® Institute independently assesses and benchmarks each company’s workplace culture by measuring the quality of the employee experience against two primary criteria: Trust Index, which measures the quality of employee experience through a globally validated survey instrument, and Culture Audit, a proprietary tool that evaluates the entire employee lifecycle from the recruitment to retention of each employee.

Ryan employee responses were above benchmark for benefits and compensation, as well as work effort, motivation, and feeling welcomed while in the workplace. The Firm’s commitment to attracting, developing, and retaining world-class professionals at all levels is central to its growth and market leadership position in the industry.

The Firm’s flexible work environment, called myRyan, is offered to all employees. It was established to measure work performance based on results achieved, as opposed to hours worked. This move has dramatically improved employee retention and satisfaction, while sustaining revenue growth, profitability, and the highest client satisfaction ratings in Firm history.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a five-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 2,500 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/asia-pacific.


© Business Wire 2019
