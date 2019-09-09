Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ryan Sheckler's 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament and Gala Receives Unprecedented Amount of Giving

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 09:32pm EDT

Supporters Donated Money, Talents, Time and Resources Fueling the Sheckler Foundation’s Mission

Over the weekend, the Sheckler Foundation hosted Ryan Sheckler’s 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament and Gala, sponsored by Oakley, at The Monarch Beach Resort and Golf Links in Dana Point, California. After hearing from the kids that were helped on the first five stops of the Sheckler Foundation’s 2019 10-stop Skate for a Cause Tour, the gala guests clearly felt the need to support the foundation's mission to educate, equip and empower their community to be the change in the lives of children and injured action sports athletes. The event raised a total of $378,000, and many pledged their time, talents and resources, including the donation of tour buses for the final 5 stops of the Skate for a Cause Tour, courtesy of Storm Trooper Coaches.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005995/en/

Gretchen Sheckler Hachee, JJ and Ryan Sheckler of the Sheckler Foundation. Ryan Sheckler's 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament and Gala Receives Unprecedented Amount of Giving. (Photo: Business Wire)

Gretchen Sheckler Hachee, JJ and Ryan Sheckler of the Sheckler Foundation. Ryan Sheckler's 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament and Gala Receives Unprecedented Amount of Giving. (Photo: Business Wire)

Since its inception the Sheckler Foundation has been supported by celebrities and some of those in attendance this year included Fred Durst, Chris Joslin, Chris Judd, Matt Sanders, Mikey Taylor and Sal Masekela. It was Matt Sanders, of Avenged Sevenfold, Scott Osterhout, Eric Hale and Ryan Gale that won the tournament.

The Gala began Saturday evening as guests were treated to a red-carpet entrance, live music by the Sylstra Family and hors d’oeuvres. The attendees then made their way into the ballroom for dinner, a special guest performance by the Sheckler Foundation’s Angelique Zaki and live auctions.

The collective giving of the generous attendees, the sponsors, volunteers and other supporters that gave make it possible for the Sheckler Foundation to help kids in need and injured action sports athletes. The sponsors of this year’s event included Oakley, CBDMD, Chronic Taco, Zebra House, Towne Park Brewery, Des Madre Tequila, Red Bull, Restore Hyper Wellness, LAVA, etnies, Vivint Solar, Ketal One, OluKai, Karma, Puffy Delivery, Tillys, Art of Sport, Melin, JStar, Murf Electric Bikes, Wienerschnitzel and many more that donated products.

At the Sheckler Foundation, we believe that children in need should receive support. This year’s event was really special because the supporters rallied to give what they could to help make the Foundation’s mission a reality,” said Ryan Sheckler, co-founder of the Sheckler Foundation. “The generous donations will allow us to keep empowering people to be the change they want to see in the world.”

For additional info on The Sheckler Foundation, stay tuned to: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and visit: shecklerfoundation.org.

About The Sheckler Foundation:

Founded in 2008, The Sheckler Foundation was created as an avenue for Ryan Sheckler, his family, friends and business associates to give back to the community and industry that they are so grateful for. Fueled by the desire to contribute to the many causes that directly benefit and enrich the lives of children and injured action sports athletes, the Sheckler Foundation will produce fundraising events, passion projects and web-based initiatives to raise capital and awareness. Our ultimate goal is to empower our community to “Be the Change!”


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:37pENERGY EARTH PCL : SET requires EARTH to clarify the facts about the shareholders' meeting on September 7, 2019
PU
10:32pPOSEIDON NICKEL : 2019 Corporate Governance Disclosure
PU
10:32pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAV - interest payment details
PU
10:30pFACEBOOK : Judge lets Facebook privacy class action proceed, calls company's views 'so wrong'
RE
10:27pHITACHI : Hosts "Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2019 TOKYO"
PU
10:27pINVINCIBLE INVESTMENT : Notice concerning Impact of Typhoon No.15
PU
10:23pNISSAN CEO'S RESIGNATION SHOWS GOVERNANCE IS FUNCTIONING : Japan minister
RE
10:19pUAE energy minister trusts new Saudi energy minister will strengthen Saudi role in OPEC
RE
10:17pVINTAGE ENERGY : Galilee Basin Deeps Joint Venture Update
PU
10:17pChina's August CPI Rose 2.8% as Pork Prices Surge
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar drifts down as trade-deal progress stokes cautious risk appetite
2TOLL BROTHERS INC : Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes
3PEUGEOT : Carmakers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
4Canada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 billion
5SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : urges WeWork to shelve IPO - FT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group