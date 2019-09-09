Supporters Donated Money, Talents, Time and Resources Fueling the Sheckler Foundation’s Mission

Over the weekend, the Sheckler Foundation hosted Ryan Sheckler’s 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament and Gala, sponsored by Oakley, at The Monarch Beach Resort and Golf Links in Dana Point, California. After hearing from the kids that were helped on the first five stops of the Sheckler Foundation’s 2019 10-stop Skate for a Cause Tour, the gala guests clearly felt the need to support the foundation's mission to educate, equip and empower their community to be the change in the lives of children and injured action sports athletes. The event raised a total of $378,000, and many pledged their time, talents and resources, including the donation of tour buses for the final 5 stops of the Skate for a Cause Tour, courtesy of Storm Trooper Coaches.

Gretchen Sheckler Hachee, JJ and Ryan Sheckler of the Sheckler Foundation. Ryan Sheckler's 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament and Gala Receives Unprecedented Amount of Giving. (Photo: Business Wire)

Since its inception the Sheckler Foundation has been supported by celebrities and some of those in attendance this year included Fred Durst, Chris Joslin, Chris Judd, Matt Sanders, Mikey Taylor and Sal Masekela. It was Matt Sanders, of Avenged Sevenfold, Scott Osterhout, Eric Hale and Ryan Gale that won the tournament.

The Gala began Saturday evening as guests were treated to a red-carpet entrance, live music by the Sylstra Family and hors d’oeuvres. The attendees then made their way into the ballroom for dinner, a special guest performance by the Sheckler Foundation’s Angelique Zaki and live auctions.

The collective giving of the generous attendees, the sponsors, volunteers and other supporters that gave make it possible for the Sheckler Foundation to help kids in need and injured action sports athletes. The sponsors of this year’s event included Oakley, CBDMD, Chronic Taco, Zebra House, Towne Park Brewery, Des Madre Tequila, Red Bull, Restore Hyper Wellness, LAVA, etnies, Vivint Solar, Ketal One, OluKai, Karma, Puffy Delivery, Tillys, Art of Sport, Melin, JStar, Murf Electric Bikes, Wienerschnitzel and many more that donated products.

“At the Sheckler Foundation, we believe that children in need should receive support. This year’s event was really special because the supporters rallied to give what they could to help make the Foundation’s mission a reality,” said Ryan Sheckler, co-founder of the Sheckler Foundation. “The generous donations will allow us to keep empowering people to be the change they want to see in the world.”

About The Sheckler Foundation:

Founded in 2008, The Sheckler Foundation was created as an avenue for Ryan Sheckler, his family, friends and business associates to give back to the community and industry that they are so grateful for. Fueled by the desire to contribute to the many causes that directly benefit and enrich the lives of children and injured action sports athletes, the Sheckler Foundation will produce fundraising events, passion projects and web-based initiatives to raise capital and awareness. Our ultimate goal is to empower our community to “Be the Change!”

