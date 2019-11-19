Ryan :'s PinPoint 7.1 Tax Calculation Engine Achieves Certified Integration with SAP Applications

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced that the Firm’s tax calculation engine, PinPoint™ 7.1, has achieved certified integration with SAP applications. This intelligent sales and use tax solution has been certified to integrate with SAP applications, which will improve accuracy, compliance, and productivity for Ryan’s clients.

To achieve certified SAP integration, SAP partners are required to meet a stringent set of requirements that are based on the needs and priorities of the customer. The tests include a standard set of scenarios promulgated by SAP against which vendors must demonstrate they can produce the correct results.

The certified integration provides PinPoint 7.1 the functionality to allow accurate and real-time tax calculations using a fully certified solution for jurisdiction determination, Sales and Distribution (SD), Materials Management (MM), and the Finance (FI) function modules. This integrated solution will address the root cause of tax calculation errors that most often result from manually updating rates and misinterpreting complex tax rules in multiple jurisdictions.

“The SAP certification is a major accomplishment and improves client service and value by ensuring these applications will work together smoothly,” said President of Ryan Software Jayme Fishman.

PinPoint 7.1 is the industry’s leading intelligent tax calculation engine available for improving accuracy, enabling tax compliance, and mitigating risk. Utilizing a unique matrix weighting structure and a “no-default” transaction handling mechanism, PinPoint 7.1 improves efficiency by providing the ability to effectively manage sales and use taxes for procurement activities in a process-oriented manner. Once implemented, PinPoint 7.1 becomes the system-of-record for the tax department by warehousing transactions in a logical and organized manner to facilitate not only the day-to-day activities of the tax function but also ensuring reliable audit defense through embedded, client-specific tax research.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a seven-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 2,700 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

