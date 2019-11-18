Ryan : to Share Thought Leadership at Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced that William Pardue, principal, State Income and Franchise Tax, will participate as a panelist in the Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum on November 19, 2019 at the Knight Conference Center at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. Mr. Pardue’s panel, “International Provisions of TCJA in a State Context” takes place at 2:55 p.m. EST.

This one-day forum will bring together regulators, policy leaders, industry experts, and corporate tax leaders to provide deep insights on evolving federal and state policies and their effect on corporations as well as strategies that can be adopted for improved profitability and business growth in 2020.

“William Pardue plays an active role protecting the rights of our clients and taxpayers across the country,” said Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer Ginny B. Kissling. “His vast expertise will provide Bloomberg attendees valuable insight into best practices for improving profitability and tax performance.”

For more information, including how to register, please visit the event website at pro.bloombergtax.com.

