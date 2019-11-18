Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

Ryan : to Share Thought Leadership at Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum

11/18/2019 | 11:32am EST

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced that William Pardue, principal, State Income and Franchise Tax, will participate as a panelist in the Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum on November 19, 2019 at the Knight Conference Center at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. Mr. Pardue’s panel, “International Provisions of TCJA in a State Context” takes place at 2:55 p.m. EST.

This one-day forum will bring together regulators, policy leaders, industry experts, and corporate tax leaders to provide deep insights on evolving federal and state policies and their effect on corporations as well as strategies that can be adopted for improved profitability and business growth in 2020.

“William Pardue plays an active role protecting the rights of our clients and taxpayers across the country,” said Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer Ginny B. Kissling. “His vast expertise will provide Bloomberg attendees valuable insight into best practices for improving profitability and tax performance.”

For more information, including how to register, please visit the event website at pro.bloombergtax.com.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a seven-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 2,700 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.


© Business Wire 2019
