Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ryanair cuts growth plans as first MAX deliveries delayed to March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 01:50am EST
A Ryanair aircraft takes off at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair said on Monday it expects to take delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX in March at the earliest, two months later than it last forecast, pushing its passenger growth for next year to its lowest level in years.

The Irish low-cost giant now expects to receive its first 737 MAX in March or April 2020 at the earliest, it said. In July it said it hoped to receive it in January.

As a result Ryanair has cut the number of MAX planes it expects to be flying around the middle of next year to 20 from its July forecast of 30 and its original plan of 58.

"The risk of further delay is rising," Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in a statement.

Ryanair now expects to fly 157 million passengers in the year to March 31 2021, down from its July forecast of 162 million, a growth rate of just 2.6% from its target of 153 million in its current financial year.

Ryanair said its outlook for average fares for the remainder of the year was "cautious".

The airline reported post-tax profit of 1.15 billion euros ($1.3 billion), in line with last year, for the six months from April to September, its most profitable part of the year.

That compares to a forecast of 1.08 billion euros in a company-supplied poll of analysts.

The result allowed the airline to narrow its profit forecast for its financial year to the end of March to 800-900 million euros from its earlier forecast of 750-950 million euros, compared to a consensus analyst forecast of 836 million euros.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RYANAIR HOLDINGS 2.57% 12.39 Delayed Quote.12.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:08aPHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02:08aKAZTRANSOIL JSC : “KazTransOil” JSC announces about the progress in ensuring reliable and safe operation of the Company facilities
PU
02:08aAEW UK LONG LEASE REIT : Dividend Declaration
PU
02:06aSM PRIME : 3Q Net Profit Rose 22% on Year
DJ
02:06aADVY : Adverty appoints former GroupM Chief Digital Product and Partnership Officer Kenny Spångberg as Chief Revenue Officer
AQ
02:05aWESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : Annual Financial Report
EQ
02:05aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Launches TINY Bluetooth(R) Low Energy SoC and Module to Connect Next Billion IoT Devices.SmartBond TINY(TM) and module enable lowest IoT BLE connectivity costs.
EQ
02:05aTÜV Rheinland and CATL Sign Global Framework Cooperation Agreement
BU
02:05aPetroTal Enhances Financial Leadership
NE
02:05aWESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : Final Results
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
3U.S. MAY NOT NEED TO IMPOSE AUTO TARIFFS THIS MONTH: Bloomberg, citing Ross
4Asian shares climb to 14-week highs on hopes U.S., China getting close to trade deal
5Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group