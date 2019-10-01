Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ryanair to wait for aircraft cycle to turn before placing more orders - O'Leary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:14am EDT
Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary attends a Reuters Newsmaker event in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Ryanair will wait until the next turn of the cycle before it can place an order for more Boeing or Airbus jets at cheaper prices, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday.

Ryanair is one of the biggest customers of Boeing's grounded 737 MAX aircraft, with 135 firm aircraft orders and 75 options, and O'Leary said the company's shift to a group structure could see the company take on Airbus jets into its fleet in the medium term.

"There will be opportunities there, but at the moment there are no pricing opportunities on aircraft. The MAX has been grounded, Airbus are pricing up, Boeing are pricing up because they've nothing to sell," O'Leary said at a Reuters Newsmaker event in London.

"I think we have to wait for the next turn in the cycle."

(Reporting by Conor Humprhies and Tim Hepher; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.64% 118.32 Real-time Quote.41.97%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS 3.08% 10.9 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:45aVAST RESOURCES : Subscription to raise £1,805,185.95 before costs
AQ
05:45aCORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 30/09/2019, 11 : 37 CET/CEST - Correction of a release from 23/09/2019, 11:02 CET/CEST - CENTROTEC Sustainable AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
EQ
05:45aMORNINGSTAR : Ready, Set, Algorithms! Teams Learn AI by Racing Cars
DJ
05:43aTERNIENERGIA S P A : Notice of filing of Annual Financial Report as at 31 December 2018
PU
05:43aTRADE CLUB ALLIANCE : global financial leaders to launch digital platform to tackle international trade barriers and help businesses grow
PU
05:43aTERNIENERGIA S P A : The Financial Agreement and the Recovery and Relaunch Plan become effective
PU
05:43aPEARSON : Holdings in Company
PU
05:43aSDL : Announces Impressive Panel of Leaders for its Women in Localization Luncheon
PU
05:40aRHEINMETALL : Forms JV With Raytheon for U.S. Army Combat Vehicle Program
DJ
05:39aVOLKSWAGEN : China is Volkswagen's most important market worldwide. Herbert Diess on the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the People's Republic. ...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : One strong nationwide postal network for the Netherlands
2Major U.S. investors have billions at risk in Chinese stocks
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4AEGON N.V. : "Built on lie" funds face tougher rules starting in 2020
5BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : Erika Söderberg Johnson leaves Biotage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group