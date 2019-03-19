Ryohin Keikaku : 「MUJI HOTEL GINZA」Opens on 4, April, Reservation Available at the Official Website from Wednesday 20, March

MUJI HOTEL GINZA (6F〜10F)

The 'anti-gorgeous, anti-cheap' MUJI HOTEL offers great sleep at the right price, provides a space supporting both body and soul while away from home, and connects travellers to local communities. Ginza will be the third location following Shenzhen and Beijing. MUJI HOTEL GINZA will open together with the global flagship store MUJI GINZA. There will be a reception and the restaurant 'WA' on the sixth floor and a total of 79 guest rooms from 7th to 10th floor.

MUJI HOTEL GINZA, same as MUJI HOTEL BEIJING which opened last year in Beijing China, is operated by UDS in planning, interior design and management under the supervision of Ryohin Keikaku in terms of total concept and interior design. The hotel seeks to present and express the MUJI philosophy to the customers. It aims at becoming a base for customers to enjoy a deeper taste of Ginza, a place where the olden meets the modern, and to provide a comfortable environment as if the journey is an extension of the everyday life.

Interior decorations concentrate on natural materials such as wood, stone and soil. The common area applies materials that have the flavor of time, such as flagstone of tramway from 50 years ago and the waste materials from ships. Services such as GINZA tour conducted by the hotel staff or the rental service of running wear are also in preparation.

【Rooms】 All the 79 rooms make elaborate efforts to support both body and soul while away from home. It wishes to create a sense of comfort as relaxing as home. We select mattress base on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile and arrange lighting devices which induce nature and high-quality sleep. There are 9 types of elongate rooms facing the window, including rooms equipped with Tatami (Japanese straw floor covering), rooms equipped with bunk bed and rooms that can host 3 to 4 customers. Some of the items and devices used in the hotel rooms can also be purchased at MUJI store from 1F to 6F.

【Rate system】 MUJI HOTEL offers the same rate throughout the year, regardless of season and day. The same rate, including tax and service fee, applies to the same room no matter when or by whom the reservation is made. We determine the room rate by size in principle and our priority is to set up a simple pricing structure for our guests based on our anti-gorgeous, anti-cheap concept. Reservation can be made ONLY from the official website of MUJI HOTEL. https://hotel.muji.com/en/

Type Area (m2) No. of Rooms Bed Type Rate (JPY) A 14～15 8 Semi-Double 14,900 B 20 4 Double 27,900 C 24～25 44 Double 29,900 D 34～35 12 Twin 35,900 E 36～37 4 Twin 36,900 F 36 1 Twin 36,900 G 25 4 Bunk Bed 29,900 H 27 1 Double 29,900 I 52 1 Twin 55,900 (Consumption Tax・Service Fee included) Check-in: 15:00Check-out: 11:00Standard facilities and devices: Toothbrush/Tooth paste/Shaver/Shower Cap/Cotton Pads/Cotton Bud/Shampoo/Conditioner/Body Soap/Hand Soap/Refrigerator/Save/Electric Kettle/Hair Dryer/Wi-Fi

【Restaurant「WA」】(6F) Japan is a long island that extends from North to South. There are flavors in different areas which is cultivated by the climate and culture of that place, and has been passed on by generations. The knowledge and efforts to turn food materials, without any waste, into delicious dishes have been accumulated through time. WA visits various places in Japan on a regular basis, discovering the flavors embedded in the local culture and delivering them to the customers. It enables customers to enjoy the richness of Japanese culture through food. For example, customers can enjoy the Koshihikari rice from the Hida Takayama area (a famous area for high-quality rice) cooked with Ichi-Gou Hagama (traditional cooking pot for rice), as well as Japanese Sake provided by skillful Sake makers, established or young.