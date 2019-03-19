|
Ryohin Keikaku : 「MUJI HOTEL GINZA」Opens on 4, April, Reservation Available at the Official Website from Wednesday 20, March
03/19/2019 | 02:00am EDT
MUJI HOTEL GINZA (6F〜10F)
The 'anti-gorgeous, anti-cheap' MUJI HOTEL offers great sleep at the right price, provides a space supporting both body and soul while away from home, and connects travellers to local communities. Ginza will be the third location following Shenzhen and Beijing. MUJI HOTEL GINZA will open together with the global flagship store MUJI GINZA. There will be a reception and the restaurant 'WA' on the sixth floor and a total of 79 guest rooms from 7th to 10th floor.
MUJI HOTEL GINZA, same as MUJI HOTEL BEIJING which opened last year in Beijing China, is operated by UDS in planning, interior design and management under the supervision of Ryohin Keikaku in terms of total concept and interior design. The hotel seeks to present and express the MUJI philosophy to the customers. It aims at becoming a base for customers to enjoy a deeper taste of Ginza, a place where the olden meets the modern, and to provide a comfortable environment as if the journey is an extension of the everyday life.
Interior decorations concentrate on natural materials such as wood, stone and soil. The common area applies materials that have the flavor of time, such as flagstone of tramway from 50 years ago and the waste materials from ships. Services such as GINZA tour conducted by the hotel staff or the rental service of running wear are also in preparation.
【Rooms】
All the 79 rooms make elaborate efforts to support both body and soul while away from home. It wishes to create a sense of comfort as relaxing as home. We select mattress base on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile and arrange lighting devices which induce nature and high-quality sleep. There are 9 types of elongate rooms facing the window, including rooms equipped with Tatami (Japanese straw floor covering), rooms equipped with bunk bed and rooms that can host 3 to 4 customers. Some of the items and devices used in the hotel rooms can also be purchased at MUJI store from 1F to 6F.
【Rate system】
MUJI HOTEL offers the same rate throughout the year, regardless of season and day. The same rate, including tax and service fee, applies to the same room no matter when or by whom the reservation is made. We determine the room rate by size in principle and our priority is to set up a simple pricing structure for our guests based on our anti-gorgeous, anti-cheap concept. Reservation can be made ONLY from the official website of MUJI HOTEL. https://hotel.muji.com/en/
Type
Area (m2)
No. of Rooms
Bed Type
Rate (JPY)
A
14～15
8
Semi-Double
14,900
B
20
4
Double
27,900
C
24～25
44
Double
29,900
D
34～35
12
Twin
35,900
E
36～37
4
Twin
36,900
F
36
1
Twin
36,900
G
25
4
Bunk Bed
29,900
H
27
1
Double
29,900
I
52
1
Twin
55,900
(Consumption Tax・Service Fee included)
Check-in: 15:00Check-out: 11:00Standard facilities and devices: Toothbrush/Tooth paste/Shaver/Shower Cap/Cotton Pads/Cotton Bud/Shampoo/Conditioner/Body Soap/Hand Soap/Refrigerator/Save/Electric Kettle/Hair Dryer/Wi-Fi
【Restaurant「WA」】(6F)
Japan is a long island that extends from North to South. There are flavors in different areas which is cultivated by the climate and culture of that place, and has been passed on by generations. The knowledge and efforts to turn food materials, without any waste, into delicious dishes have been accumulated through time. WA visits various places in Japan on a regular basis, discovering the flavors embedded in the local culture and delivering them to the customers. It enables customers to enjoy the richness of Japanese culture through food. For example, customers can enjoy the Koshihikari rice from the Hida Takayama area (a famous area for high-quality rice) cooked with Ichi-Gou Hagama (traditional cooking pot for rice), as well as Japanese Sake provided by skillful Sake makers, established or young.
Opening Hour: Breakfast 7:00 - 10:00 (9:30 LO) / Lunch 11:30 - 15:30 (15:00 LO) / Dinner 17:30 - 22:30 (22:00 LO)Seat: 51 seatsFloor: 6F
ATELIER MUJI GINZA (6F)
ATELIER MUJI GINZA, which locates on the sixth floor, is the multi-purpose facility of design and culture delivering MUJI's views and ideas for the future. It consists of five spaces: 2 'Galleries' for the exhibitions featuring craftwork and design; a 'Salon' where people can talk over delicious coffee or drinks; a 'Library' accommodating books related to design and arts as well as rare old books from the past; and a 'Lounge' for events and workshops. It aims to become a place for communication which cultivate the thinking of design through events and exhibitions.
Opening hour: 10:00 - 21:00 (Salon: 10:00 - 26:00, 25:30 LO)Entrance Fee: FreeFloor: 6F
【Gallery】
The two 'Galleries' locate right opposite to each other with the escalator in between. Through the events and exhibitions, we aim to consider the possibilities of the future by sharing multiple opinions and sense of values as well as by taking actions.
-
Gallery 1
Event: 'To change. Enzo Mari and the 'Chestnut Tree Project''
- Curated from the Keiji Nagai collection -Date: Thursday, 4 April ~ Sunday, 21 July 2019
-
Gallery 2
Event: 'Design emerging from words - The Chestnut Tree Project'Date: Thursday, 4 April ~ Sunday, 23 June 2019
【Salon】
A bar counter made from camphor tree in the 'Salon', together with cozy tables, creates a comfortable space for the customers. Customers can enjoy a composed moment with a cup of carefully selected coffee or black tea, or classical cocktail that has been appreciated over time.
【Library】
A display zone where design-related books, selected with keywords from A to Z such as 'ATELIER' or 'Book Design', are free to be read. There are also old books that are quite rare to be found these days. We wish to create opportunities for discussion and communication through books that one happens to take from the shelf.
【Opening Talk】
In memory of the opening of ATELIER MUJI GINZA, a few talk events will be held at the 'Lounge', in which members of MUJI's Advisory Board as well as the Chairperson of MUJI will talk about their idea of 'design' respectively. The details and application method for these events will be announced by the official ATELIER MUJI GINZA Official Website from Monday 25, March.
ATELIER MUJI GINZA Official Website: https://atelier.muji.com/jp/
Capacity 55 each / Entrance Fee 1000JPY *With a glass of wine
-
①「Japanese Textile et Cetera」
Date: 11 April, 2019 (Thursday) 19:00 - 20:10Lecturer: Reiko Sudou (Textile designer / Member of MUJI Advisory Board)
-
②「Design is Like Water」
Date: 12 April, 2019 (Friday) 19:00 - 20:10Lecturer: Kenya Hara (Designer / Member of MUJI Advisory Board)
-
③「A Few Words about Chestnut Tree project」
Date: 13 April, 2019 (Saturday) 10:30 - 11:40Lecturer: Masaaki Kanai (Chairman and Representative Director of Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd.)
-
④「Design、Language、MUJI and MUJI」
Date: 18 April, 2019 (Thursday) 19:00 - 20:10Lecturer: Kazuko Koike (Creative director/ Member of MUJI Advisory Board)
-
⑤「Design is Honesty」
Date: 19 April, 2019 (Friday) 19:00 - 20:10Lecturer: Naoto Fukasawa (Product designer / Member of MUJI Advisory Board)
MUJI Diner (B1F)
Just like a bite of the juicy sweet & sour fresh-picked tomato, MUJI appreciates the deliciousness of 'simple food'. MUJI Diner, which is opened on B1F, is a place for families, friends and individuals to enjoy their time from morning till night. MUJI Diner is a place where you can enjoy 'simple food' that is delicious and good for health in a roomy space.
Opening Hour: Breakfast 7:30 - 11:00 (10：30 LO) / Lunch 11:00 - 15:00 (14:30 LO) / Dinner 17:00 - 22:00 (21:30 LO)Seat: 118 seatsFloor: B1F
About UDS Ltd.
UDS is a design firm dedicated to creating sustainable, fun and lively urban spaces by pursuing an optimum balance of social responsibility and business profitability. We are a one-stop provider of business planning, architectural design, and commercial operation services, all under one roof. Whatever the use or function, every space we create is truly unique to the community it serves, and we achieve it by integrating all aspects of the physical environment.
Disclaimer
Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 05:59:06 UTC
