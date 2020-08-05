Log in
S. 3455, No TikTok on Government Devices Act

08/05/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

August 5, 2020

S. 3455, No TikTok on Government Devices Act

As ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on July 22, 2020

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2020

2020-2025

2020-2030

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

*

*

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

*

*

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

0

*

*

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

Yes

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2031?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between zero and $500,000.

S. 3455 would require the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in consultation with other government agencies to develop guidelines that would require the removal of the social networking service TikTok from any executive branch information technology.

Several federal laws, regulations, and policies prohibit the use of government property for unauthorized purposes. S. 3455 would expand those prohibitions to include TikTok or any successor service provided by its developer. Some federal agencies including the Department of Defense have already banned TikTok from their devices. Based on the cost of similar requirements, CBO estimates that implementing S. 3455 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2020-2025 period, subject to the availability of appropriated funds. Those costs would primarily be for administrative expenses at OMB to develop the guidelines and for other government agencies to comply with the new restriction.

Enacting S. 3455 could affect direct spending by some agencies that are allowed to use fees, receipts from the sale of goods, and other collections to cover operating costs. CBO estimates that any net changes in direct spending by those agencies would be negligible because most of them can adjust amounts collected to reflect changes in operating costs.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Matthew Pickford. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 15:01:09 UTC
