S. 4024, Cybersecurity Advisory Committee Authorization Act of 2020

As ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on July 22, 2020

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2020 2020-2025 2020-2030 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to 0 2 not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2031? Contains private-sector mandate? No

S. 4024 would require the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to establish an advisory committee that would be composed of members from state and local governments and the private sector. The committee would provide CISA with recommendations on the implementation of cybersecurity policies and programs.

Using information from the agency about the administrative costs of similar advisory committees, CBO estimates that staff salaries, travel costs, and other expenses would be less than $500,000 annually. In total, implementing S. 4024 would cost $2 million over the

2020-2025 period; such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriations.

On October 11, 2019, CBO transmitted a cost estimate for H.R. 1975, the Cybersecurity Advisory Committee Authorization Act of 2019, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Homeland Security on September 25, 2019. The two pieces of legislation are similar, and CBO's estimate of their budgetary effects is the same.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aldo Prosperi. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.