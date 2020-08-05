S. 4157, National Infrastructure Simulation and Analysis Center Pandemic Modeling Act of 2020

As ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on July 22, 2020

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2020 2020-2025 2020-2030 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to 0 1 not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2031? Contains private-sector mandate? No

S. 4157 would require the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to create a computer model to simulate the cascading consequences of a pandemic on critical infrastructure such as hospitals and manufacturing supply chains. The bill also would require CISA to report to the Congress and other federal entities on the results of those simulations.

On the basis of information from CISA about the costs to create similar simulations and satisfy reporting requirements, CBO estimates that implementing S. 4157 would cost

$1 million over the 2020-2025 period; such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriations. For this estimate, CBO assumes that the legislation will be enacted near the start of fiscal year 2021. The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aldo Prosperi. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.