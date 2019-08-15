Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S.Africa debt "becoming uncomfortable", but no bailout requested - IMF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 06:47am EDT
A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's public debt, which is approaching rating agencies' red line of 60% of economic output, is reaching uncomfortable levels, an IMF official said on Thursday.

Public finances in Africa's most industrialised economy are under strain as growth has proved weaker than expected and a clutch of state companies have needed large cash injections.

In July, the government said it would give power utility Eskom 59 billion rand ($4.1 billion) of additional financial support over the next two years, on top of an already-promised bailout of 230 billion rand spread over the next decade.

That spooked investors and credit agencies.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni warned shortly afterwards that this and other bailouts for state firms would almost certainly push up the budget deficit as well as state borrowing, raising the prospect of emergency external loans.

"South Africa has not requested an IMF-supported programme. We do not see a balance of payments need ... so as far as we are concerned there's no need for South Africa to approach the IMF," the lender's senior resident representative in South Africa, Montfort Mlachila, told a conference in Johannesburg.

Mlachila, however, said the debt trajectory, forecast at 55% of GDP in February by treasury but likely to be revised upwards at the October mini-budget, was worrying.

"South Africa has the highest level of debt in its history," he said. "This is actually quite concerning without a doubt ... The public debt trajectory is not favourable and becoming uncomfortable."

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Andrew Cawthorne)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:10aIndonesia seals palm, timber concessions amid forest fires - ministry
RE
07:10aOnline spending helps UK retail sales grow unexpectedly in July
RE
07:05aLost Heritage Rye Grain Becomes New PA Whiskey  2019 Phila. Whiskey Event Promotes Collaboration Between Farmer and Distiller
SE
07:02aUNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL : Ice sheets impact core elements of the Earth's carbon cycle
PU
07:01aQuantum Materials Corp Acquires Blockchain Technology to Address New Market Opportunities
GL
07:00aThe Mortgage Collaborative Adds Get Credit Healthy to Preferred Partner Network
SE
07:00aHong Kong unveils $2.4 billion support package as protests add to economic strains
RE
06:58aChina's trade threats deal fresh blow to world stocks
RE
06:57aCuadrilla resumes shale gas fracking at Lancashire site
RE
06:53aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most end lower as global risk aversion mounts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China's trade threats deal fresh blow to world stocks
2VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
4PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Director/PDMR Dealing
5SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Wind turbine maker Vestas focuses on bulgi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group