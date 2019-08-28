Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S.Africa's Adcock Ingram posts higher FY profit, unloads Ghana investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 03:33am EDT
A man runs past the Adcock Ingram offices in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African pharmaceutical firm Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday full-year earnings rose 10.6% and that it disposed of its investment in Ghana.

Headline earnings per share from continuing operations for the year ended June 30 rose to 421.7 cents from a restated 381.3 cents in the previous year.

HEPS is the most widely watched profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

The company said in a statement that it had disposed of its investment in Ayrton Drug Manufacturing Ltd, its associate in Ghana, as its performance did not meet expectations.

Adcock Ingram, which also has operations in India, said revenue rose 11% to 7.1 billion rand ($465.97 million).

($1 = 15.2369 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADCOCK INGRAM HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.91% 55.5 End-of-day quote.-10.34%
BIDVEST GROUP LTD -0.83% 173.05 End-of-day quote.-15.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01aFrance can reduce unemployment to 7% by 2022 - labour minister
RE
03:58aInvestors stick with yen as recession fears grow
RE
03:54aNamibia's central bank forecasts deeper economic contraction in 2019
RE
03:49aJavid promises more spending, fuels election speculation
RE
03:49aJapan regulator to step up surveillance of local banks showing signs of stress
RE
03:45aOil rises after inventory draw eases recession worries
RE
03:38aS.Africa's Eskom says first power produced at Medupi's last unit
RE
03:36aSouth Africa's rand inches up in subdued trade
RE
03:36aU.S. yield curve inverts further, 30-year yields hit new record low
RE
03:35aSouth Africa's Bidcorp reports 12.5% rise in year profit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Purdue Pharma in discussion on $10 billion-$12 billion offer to settle opioid lawsuits - sources
2GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
3NEL : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2019 results
4Ex-Google engineer indicted for stealing self-driving car secrets, pleads not guilty
5UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Former Google Engineer Charged With Stealing Trade Secrets -- 3rd ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group