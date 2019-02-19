Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S.Africa's AngloGold posts higher full-year earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 02:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: A worker pours gold at the AngloGold Ashanti mine at Obuasi, Ghana

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti reported higher full-year earnings on Tuesday, boosted by lower amortisation after the closure and sale of some of its assets, and a higher income from its Kibali operations.

The gold miner's headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 53 cents ($0.0375), in the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, compared with 6 cents in the previous year, in line with company's expectations.

HEPS is the primary profit measure in South Africa, and strips out certain one-off items.

"This is a strong operating performance that shows our commitment to meeting the guidance targets and improving our margins," Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Dushnisky said.

Dushnisky, who was appointed CEO last year, aims to streamline the portfolio by selling the company's interests in its Cerro Vanguardia operations in Argentina and the Sadiola mine in Mali to focus on operations with longer shelf life and the ability to deliver higher returns.

The miner said it would proceed to a feasibility study with its Quebradona Project, a joint venture with B2Gold, in Colombia.

The greenfields project is expected to produce 2.9 billion pounds of copper, 1.4 million ounces of gold and 21.6 million ounces of silver over its mine life.

"The project is technically robust and the metallurgy is particularly impressive with the high-quality concentrate it produces," AngloGold's Chief Operating Officer - International Ludwig Eybers said.

The firm, which produced 3.400 million ounces of gold in 2018, said it expects 2019 output to be between 3.250 million ounces and 3.450 million ounces.

($1 = 14.1299 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18aGEORGIA : New EIB support for Georgia's transport infrastructure and connectivity
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:11aKuroda flags BOJ's readiness to ease further, yen slips
RE
03:11aSouth Africa needs to invest, build confidence in power generation - Radebe
RE
03:10aOil hovers just below 2019 highs as markets look to trade talks
RE
02:50aHSBC warns on China, Britain slowdown as 2018 profit disappoints
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:46aUber agrees to pay VAT in Egypt -tax chief
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
2DANONE : DANONE : 2018 Net Profit and Sales Fell; Targets 2019 Growth
3BHP GROUP LTD : BHP Profit Jumps, Dividend Steady
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German regulator bans shorting of Wirecard as police probe reporter
5SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : U.S. FAA INVESTIGATES SOUTHWEST OVER BAGGAGE WEIGHT DISCREPANCIES: WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.