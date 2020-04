"This referral (to the Competition Tribunal) follows an investigation by the Commission which found that Dis-Chem has charged excessive prices on essential hygienic goods to the detriment of customers and consumers," the commission said in a statement.

The competition body said the average price increases between February and March on the products ranged between 43% and 261%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)