S.Africa's Eskom cannot rule out more power cuts-acting CEO

09/04/2019 | 04:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Eskom's chairman Jabu Mabuza gestures during the 2018/19 interim results at the Eskom's head office at Megawatt Park, in Sunninghill

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The acting chief executive of South Africa's state power firm Eskom said on Wednesday that he could not rule out more power cuts going forward.

Jabu Mabuza told a briefing that Eskom was planning to undertake plant maintenance on 5,500 MW of capacity over the next seven months. The utility's coal stocks were at 50 days, excluding the Medupi and Kusilie power stations, he added.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Joe Bavier)
