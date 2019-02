The increase will largely be due to a windfall of around 2.3 billion rand ($164.12 million) from the purchase of a credit card book by insurer Discovery, a joint venture between the two firms.

FirstRand said the funds from the transaction would not be included in its headline earnings per share - the key profit measure in South Africa - nor its normalised earnings, due to its one-off nature.

($1 = 14.0144 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)