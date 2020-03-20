Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S.Africa's Investec warns profits could fall by 23% as coronavirus bites

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 03:35am EDT

South Africa's Investec said on Friday that its full-year profits would drop by up to 23%, with coronavirus expected to deal a further blow to the firm already struggling with tough market conditions.

The financial services group said its adjusted earnings per share, which reflect profits made in the course of its ordinary operations, would be between 16% and 23% lower in the year to March 31.

Investec had already been hurt by factors including lacklustre growth in South Africa, which tipped into recession in the final quarter of 2019, and Britain's departure from the European Union, with its UK specialist banking arm in particular struggling.

It said these difficult conditions had been exacerbated by the impact of the outbreak of coronavirus, which was expected to have a further impact on its fourth quarter performance.

Its South African listed shares, which have in recent days taken a beating amid global market turmoil and following the suspension of its 10% stake sale in spun-off asset management arm Ninety One, were up 13.57% by 0722 GMT.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Jon Boyle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01aQatar eases exit restrictions on migrant employees in the oil and gas industry
RE
04:01aECB's Villeroy says new package will be effective
RE
03:58aRightmove says property sales have slowed because of coronavirus
RE
03:57aRussia starts testing coronavirus vaccine prototypes on animals
RE
03:53aListed China firms' filing delays hit five-year high as virus thwarts auditors
RE
03:50aPhilippine central bank says ready to temper sharp swings in forex market
RE
03:44aIndonesia raises crisis protocol status, warns risk of no GDP growth
RE
03:42aEx-Old Mutual boss Moyo resigns from Nedbank board
RE
03:40aBank of England cancels annual stress test of banks
RE
03:39aSouth Africa cenbank announces new liquidity measures to support banks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
2PEUGEOT : RENAULT BOARD TO MEET, DISCUSS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: sources
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Apple limits online iPhone purchases to tw..
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board over airlines bailout
5WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD : WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Support for community, suppliers and contractors in response to ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group