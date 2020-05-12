Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S.Africa's Shoprite sees surging demand for DIY hair and beauty products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 09:35am EDT
Shoppers leave the Shoprite store in Daveyton

By Nqobile Dludla

South Africa's Shoprite Holdings said sales of beauty products, such as hair colouring kits and conditioners, have soared at its supermarkets as consumers turn to do-it-yourself treatments while salons remain shut.

South Africa started lifting some restrictions on May 1 following a five-week long lockdown. But under level four restrictions, hair and beauty salons are still closed.

As a result, Shoprite and its upmarket supermarket chain Checker have seen a sharp increase in demand for ethnic hair care, especially extensions, relaxers, conditioners and other treatments. Hair colour products have also gained in popularity, it said, without giving specific figures.

In cosmetics, sales of nail polish have risen dramatically, while face creams, cleansers and skin refreshers dominate sales of skin care. Shaving products, specifically men's disposables, are also growing strongly, the retailer said.

The surge could also be driven by many people who now have more time to do their hair and facials at home as many hair care processes usually take a considerable amount of time.

"There could also be some evidence of the "lipstick effect", where consumers tend to spend more on small indulgences during a time of economic stress," Shoprite said.

Its rival Pick n Pay said on Tuesday it saw a 92% sales volume growth of hair colour products during the five-week long lockdown from March 26.

Pick n Pay said that while it experienced a spike in demand for personal hygiene, cleaning products, non-perishable foods and household items such as toilet paper before the lockdown, customers have now cut back on the number of shopping trips.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:56aUK inflation could go negative, would not be damaging deflation - BoE's Broadbent
RE
09:55aWESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY : WIU Alumna Pursuing PhD Awarded Prestigious Research Study Opportunity
PU
09:52aTSX opens higher on energy boost
RE
09:50aMorgan Stanley pays $5 million fine to settle SEC charges it misled investing clients
RE
09:49aCanadian dollar steadies as measure of stock market fear eases
RE
09:45aBANCO DE ESPAÑA : Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 8 May 2020 (73 KB)
PU
09:45aBANK OF ISRAEL RESEARCH DEPARTMENT ANALYSIS : The unemployment rate and its definition during the corona period
PU
09:42aConsumer Prices Post Biggest Drop Since Last Recession -- Update
DJ
09:35aS.Africa's Shoprite sees surging demand for DIY hair and beauty products
RE
09:34aWall Street opens higher on hopes of economic recovery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German watchdog investigates payments company Wirecard
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5ENGIE : ENGIE : 1Q Operating Income, Revenues Fell

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group