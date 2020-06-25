Log in
S.Africa's Sun International notes Chilean offer

06/25/2020 | 03:44am EDT

Sun International, the owner of South Africa's Sun City resort, said on Thursday it will respond appropriately to a proposed 50.1% stake offer by its Chilean merger partner once there is a firm intention to make an offer or an actual offer.

On Tuesday Chilean investment firm Nueva Inversiones Pacifico Sur (IPS) proposed buying a 1.5 billion rand ($85.65 million) stake in the hotel and casino operator, a part-cash offer that also includes a bridge loan of up to 1.2 billion rand.

($1 = 17.5122 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IPS CO., LTD. 1.15% 789 End-of-day quote.-10.75%
IPS, INC. -2.46% 2540 End-of-day quote.98.44%
SUN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED -9.09% 0.18 End-of-day quote.-36.84%
SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 22.13% 18.1 End-of-day quote.-54.64%
