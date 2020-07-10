Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S.Africa's banks mull how to avoid loan defaults when virus relief ends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 06:14am EDT
Customers look on outside Nedbank, after the bank closed due to load shedding, at the Mall of the South in Johannesburg

South African banks are looking at options ranging from debt consolidation to new ways of leveraging equity to avoid defaults when coronavirus-related debt relief measures end, industry officials said.

The banks gave customers in good standing relief on loans during the pandemic, including payment holidays of up to three months. But some consumers are still in trouble.

Some banks have offered extensions, while others like Capitec offered to refund interest accumulated during payment holidays.

Jacques Celliers, CEO of FirstRand's retail division, said the lender was worried about the impact of job losses and wanted to avoid a wave of property evictions that would affect prices.

Mortgages make up 59% of 489 billion rand ($28.88 billion) in loans considered at risk, according to the Banking Association of South Africa (BASA).

"We'll have to be very clever between all of us as to how do we navigate the property game," Celliers said.

Options could include leveraging the equity in properties, including family members' properties, in new ways, using pensions or granting term extensions on mortgages, he said.

Anton de Wet, chief client officer in Nedbank's retail and business bank, said debt consolidation on home loans was a possibility and that term extensions, as well as other solutions, could be discussed with customers individually.

Standard Bank also said its solutions were based on individual clients' circumstances. Absa said it would make an announcement on its post-debt relief plans in the near future.

Banks have already warned of rising bad loans: Capitec, for instance, said its credit impairment charge was 145% above expectation and it had increased provisions by 3.3 billion rand since February.

Some banks have applied a less-stringent approach to provisioning for loans granted relief after regulators allowed more flexibility in strict new accounting rules.

BASA CEO Bongiwe Gangeni said higher provisions could be triggered if consumers can't keep up with payments following the relief period.

($1 = 16.9307 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABSA GROUP LIMITED -0.08% 83.87 End-of-day quote.-43.82%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.39% 464.06 Delayed Quote.-13.00%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.07% 1705.54 Delayed Quote.-5.50%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.23% 153.66 Delayed Quote.-11.10%
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED 1.64% 110.48 End-of-day quote.-34.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:56aItaly's Armani returned to sales growth in 2019
RE
11:56aChina Auto Sales Bounce Back From Worst-Ever Quarter -- Update
DJ
11:53aFutures recede as COVID-19 case tally hits another record
RE
11:35aNew Release! EaseUS Launches a Full-Featured but Lightweight Screen Recorder to Record Screen, Audio, Webcam and Gameplay
SE
11:31aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : We must defend ourselves against introduction of virus from abroad
PU
11:29a?THE ULTIMATE HOLD? : Why Disney has investors stuck in place
RE
11:29aInsurer L&G calls for action to lower emissions from British buildings
RE
11:21aSP CONFEDERATION OF INDUSTRY OF CZECH REPUBL : Firms short of contracts, won't make redundancies - survey
PU
11:18aBritain committed to agree principles on Brexit deal in July talks
RE
11:14aS.Africa's banks mull how to avoid loan defaults when virus relief ends
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
2NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC. : NetCents Technology Provides Further Details of Credit Facility
4MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : Meyer Burger announces details of its planned capital increase
5TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Barclays keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group