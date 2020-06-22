Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S.Africa's budget deficit to widen sharply, remain high after COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 02:38pm EDT
New South African bank notes featuring an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela are displayed at an office in Johannesburg

By Vuyani Ndaba

South Africa's consolidated budget deficit is expected to widen markedly this year, a Reuters poll found, with its National Treasury struggling to squeeze it back to levels it anticipated before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted economic activity.

The poll, taken over the past week, showed a median of 21 economists expect the government budget deficit for this year to widen to a record 14% of gross domestic product, from an official estimate of 6.3% of GDP in the last financial year.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is due to deliver an emergency budget on Wednesday in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

"The focus in this budget will be partly on the magnitude of the deficits and, in turn, funding requirement, and perhaps even more importantly whether government can credibly project debt stabilisation in the medium-term," said Standard Bank's Elna Moolman.

Forecasts in the poll for the budget deficit over the next two years show a median of just over 10.1% of GDP next year and 9.5% the following year.

South Africa's last budget announcement, made in February before the novel coronavirus outbreak took hold, had assumed the deficit would widen slightly to 6.2% of GDP, before narrowing to 5.7% of GDP.

February's budget estimates by the government were based on economic growth forecasts OF 0.9% for the 2020/21 year, then 1.3% and 1.6% for the next two years.

The latest Reuters poll estimated the economy would shrink 6.5% this calendar year. Next year it is forecast to grow 2.9% and then 1.5% in calendar year 2022.

ADDITIONAL FUNDING

Answers to an additional poll question that asked what were the three most probable options the government would use to raise additional revenue included an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan and scaling up local weekly Treasury auctions.

JP Morgan analysts wrote the official sector would meet most of the increase in this year's funding needs, with likely around 2% of GDP funding from multilateral lenders (the IMF, World Bank, New Development Bank), 2% from the South African Reserve Bank in the form of bond purchases, and a further 2.5% of GDP from either open market operations or a COVID-19 bond.

In the case of the IMF it would take the form of its Rapid Finance Instrument (RFI) - a loan with fewer conditions than fully fledged programme. Two months, ago South Africa said it could qualify for as much as $4.2 billion at 1%.

Since then, RFI limits to lending amounts have been bumped up in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

The New Development Bank, established by the BRICS group of emerging nations, has approved a $1 billion COVID-19 emergency loan to South Africa, the National Treasury said on Saturday.

($1 = 17.4151 rand)

(Reporting by Vuyani Ndaba; Additional reporting Khushboo Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.79% 449.25 Delayed Quote.-17.01%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.19% 1637.23 Delayed Quote.-9.42%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.01% 145.6 Delayed Quote.-16.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:02pCANADA PUBLIC SERVANTS WILL STILL WORK REMOTELY EVEN AS OFFICES REOPEN : minister
RE
03:00pOil up above 1% on tighter supply, but virus fears cap gains
RE
02:56p'Yield curve control' meant less market intervention in Japan - NY Fed
RE
02:52pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Seeks Bids on Proposed Communications Facility in Hinsdale County, Colorado
PU
02:48pNYSE makes new push with the SEC for IPO alternative
RE
02:47pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of ‘5.22% GS 2025', Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of ‘6.19% GS 2034', and Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of ‘7.16% GS 2050'.
PU
02:43pWall Street rises as investors look beyond rising virus cases
RE
02:42pIBGE BRAZILIAN STATISTICAL AND GEOGRAPHIC INSTIT : After four years of decrease, employment in industry increased 0.7% in 2018 June 18, 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Attackers Vindicated
2ADYEN N.V. : No clear path to salvation seen for stricken Wirecard
3SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : SCHALTBAU : increases existing syndicated loan facility by EUR 60 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group