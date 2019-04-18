Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S.Africa's power shortages could cut 2019 GDP growth by 1.1 percentage points -cenbank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 03:33am EDT
IMFC press conference in Washington

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa's economic growth will shrink by at least 1.1 percentage points in 2019 and there will be up to 125,000 job losses if nationwide electricity blackouts persist throughout the year, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Ailing state utility Eskom switched out the lights across the country in February and March as low coal supplies, a severe cash crunch, and multiple failures at its ageing fleet of power stations throttled supply.

The debt laden state firm began by cutting supply by 1,000 megawatts before ramping up to 4,000 MW, leaving households in the dark and businesses across mining, manufacturing and retail unable to operate.

"Should these interruptions continue throughout 2019, it is likely to reduce growth by 1.1 percentage points," the Reserve bank said in its Monetary Policy Review publication, the second for the year.

"Under these circumstances, employment is likely to be lower by an estimated 125,000 jobs, with around 48,000 jobs lost to the first shock and 77,000 to the second," the bank said, referring to the mining and manufacturing sectors.

The review dimmed hopes for the economic rebound promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa and comes less than a month before national elections.

In its February budget the National Treasury forecast gross domestic product (GDP) expanding at 1.5 percent from 0.8 percent growth in 2018. At its policy meeting in March the central bank pushed down its growth forecast to 1.3 percent.

Bets of growth above 1 percent have helped the country cling on to its remaining investment grade credit rating from Moody's.

Earlier this month the public enterprise minister said the government would help Eskom keep the lights on and resort to so-called stage 1 loadshedding – 1,000 MW of rolling blackouts – as a last resort.

But Eskom, burdened by debt of around 450 billion rand, said it needed more money in addition to the 69 billion rand bailout granted by the government, to keep the lights on.

That raised fears it may drag down growth and prompt Moody's to downgrade the country's sovereign rating to junk.

First quarter GDP data is only due in June, but indicators of private sector activity, business confidence, mining and manufacturing have already shown signs of a negative impact of the power cuts.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Susan Fenton and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:05aU.S. antitrust scrutiny tests T-Mobile's $26 billion bet on Sprint
RE
04:03aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods up by 8.3 percent in the first quarter 2019
PU
04:03aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Asmir Begović on the 2019 EBRD Annual Meeting in Sarajevo
PU
03:58aMAY THE SHOPPING BE WITH YOU : French supermarket tests robot delivery
RE
03:53aRADBOUD UNIVERSITEIT : Greenhouse gas emissions from urban ponds as high as emissions from 200,000 cars
PU
03:47aBuoyant German services compensate for contracting manufacturing - PMI
RE
03:44aSINO-U.S. TRADE DEAL NEGOTIATION MAKES NEW PROGRESS : China's commerce ministry
RE
03:43aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF HUNGARY : Knowledge-intensive investments based on research & development will play the leading role in future
PU
03:43aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Ambassadors recommend greater protection of refugees and stateless people
PU
03:36aChina Foreign Direct Investment Up 4.9% in March at $14.11 Billion
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : As Notre-Dame money rolls in, some eyebrows raised over rush of funds
2UNILEVER : Unilever 1Q Sales Fell; Raises Quarterly Dividend
3LYFT INC : Pinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft struggles
4AMAZON.COM : Amazon, facing entrenched rivals, says to shut China online store
5NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports three-month sales for 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About