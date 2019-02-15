Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S.Africa's rand heads for more than 3 pct weekly loss on power crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 02:23am EST
New South African bank notes featuring an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela are displayed at an office in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was on course for a loss of more than 3 percent against the dollar this week, as five consecutive days of power cuts reminded investors about the fragility of an economic recovery.

At 0620 GMT, the rand traded at 14.1500 versus the dollar, around 0.2 percent weaker than its previous close and more than 3.5 percent weaker than at the end of last week.

Struggling state power firm Eskom implemented one of the worst power cuts in several years from Sunday to Thursday, hurting small businesses without backup power generators and industrial firms that consume large volumes of power.

Eskom said power cuts were not likely on Friday, however, as its power plant performance had improved and it had made progress replenishing its water and diesel reserves.

Investors are waiting for more details on how President Cyril Ramaphosa's government plans to shore up Eskom's balance sheet - plans which should be unveiled during a budget speech by the finance minister on Feb. 20.

After this week's steep fall in the rand, Nedbank CIB analysts said they were more comfortable that risks to the currency were better priced.

"South Africa's fiscal position has come to the fore as the market anxiously awaits more details on Eskom and how the government will account for this in the budget," Nedbank CIB analysts wrote in a research report.

Government bonds were flat on Friday, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 bond at 8.95 percent.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:38aSouth Africa's Eskom suspends power cuts but warns system vulnerable
RE
02:37aWall Street divided on Brexit - Goldman sees a deal, JPMorgan sees a delay
RE
02:34aUganda's economy seen expanding at 6.3 pct in 2018/19 - IMF
RE
02:26aGermany looks into tax move on foreign internet firms - report
RE
02:23aS.Africa's rand heads for more than 3 pct weekly loss on power crisis
RE
02:20aIndonesia to postpone halal label deadline amid industry concerns
RE
02:15aEU Car Registrations Fell for Fifth Month in a Row in January
DJ
02:13aEXCLUSIVE : Big firms weigh in as France looks to revive offshore wind
RE
02:12aEuropean car sales drop 4.6 percent in January - ACEA
RE
02:10aDebt Investors Embrace the Fed's New Path
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : full-year sales outlook tops analyst views; shares rise
2VTV THERAPEUTICS INC : VTV THERAPEUTICS INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
3VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG closes 2018 with strong figures - very optimistic outlook for 2019
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Seizing on Huawei's troubles, Samsung bets big on network gear
5ALLIANZ : ALLIANZ : fourth-quarter net profit up 19 percent, in line with expectations
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.