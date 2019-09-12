Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S.Africa's rand slips on dismal business confidence data; all eyes on ECB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 03:45am EDT
bPhoto illustration of South African bank notes displayed next to the American dollar notes in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa' rand fell in early trade on Thursday, after data showed that a gauge of country's business confidence hit its lowest in decades, while investors awaited outcome of an European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.

At 0640 GMT, the rand was 0.12% weaker at 14.6875 per dollar, compared to an overnight close of 14.6700.

On Wednesday, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry's monthly business confidence index fell to its lowest level in 34 years in August, hurt by a sharp drop in export volumes and a weaker currency.

A quarterly measurement of sentiment by the Rand Merchant Bank plunged to a 20-year low in the third quarter.

The dismal data sparked a selloff and some profit-taking on the rand, while investors awaited the outcome of an ECB meeting later in the session where the regulator s expected to push interest rates even further into negative territory.

"The move was essentially a result of some pre-hedging ahead of the ECB meeting this afternoon where expectations of some stimulus is expected," Warrick Butler, chief trader at Standard Bank, said in a note.

"A few reports and rumours doing the round yesterday (on Wednesday) suggested this may in fact not be the case and so the market resorted to a bit of dollar buying instead."

Bonds were firmer, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 down 2 basis points to 8.14%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.35% 16.1001 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
STANDARD BANK GROUP LTD -0.25% 181.41 End-of-day quote.2.14%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.41% 14.6146 Delayed Quote.2.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:07aBritain's Co-Op to stockpile water, toilet paper ahead of Brexit
RE
04:05aEXECUTIVE : Mexico's $5 billion debt bailout for Pemex 'a one off' - deputy minister
RE
04:02aSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : Securities, coal gain but stocks drop
PU
04:01aEuro pauses before ECB meeting as trade thaw triggers risk rally
RE
03:59aOPEC+ discusses insufficient oil output cuts in Iraq and Nigeria - TASS
RE
03:56aMalaysia Holds Main Interest Rate After Strong 2Q -- Update
DJ
03:55aYahoo Japan bids for control of fashion e-tailer Zozo for $3.7 billion
RE
03:47aOil gains on signs of thaw in U.S.-China trade war, inventory fall
RE
03:47aDistell accuses AB InBev, SABMiller merger of breach -S.Africa regulator
RE
03:45aS.Africa's rand slips on dismal business confidence data; all eyes on ECB
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
3BAT cutting 2,300 jobs as new CEO Bowles spurs changes
4AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : pushes back profitability target to fiscal 2020
5FTSE 100 : BAT cutting 2,300 jobs as new CEO Bowles spurs changes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group