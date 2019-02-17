Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S.Africa seeks to reopen costly renewables deals to help Eskom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 10:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of state power utility Eskom is seen outside Cape Town's Koeberg nuclear power plant

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa wants to talk to independent power producers (IPPs) about lowering the price Eskom pays for electricity from older renewable energy projects, a senior minister told Reuters, as the state utility struggles to emerge from a financial crisis.

Eskom supplies more than 90 percent of South Africa's power but is drowning in debt after a decade of decline. It implemented power cuts for five consecutive days last week because of breakdowns at its creaking fleet of mainly coal-fired power stations.

Labour unions and some conservative sections of the ruling African National Congress blame Eskom's financial woes on 20-year agreements it signed to purchase power from renewable energy projects launched in 2011 and 2012.

The power prices Eskom pays for later renewables projects are considerably lower because technology and finance costs in the renewable energy sector fell by the time they were agreed.

"The simple assurance is that this is not about scrapping a contract. This is about exploring possibilities that are created by the rapid fall in costs in the renewable sector, whether that's solar or wind," Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said in an interview.

"There are players in the renewables industry who are saying let's talk."

Gordhan said he wanted to reassure IPPs that the South African government would be careful about how it handled any negotiations over power prices.

"We are a law-abiding country. ... We need to look after the interests of everyone concerned," he said.

Gordhan, an important ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, said the government wanted to "balance out" prices agreed during bid windows one and two of the country's renewable energy programme - launched in 2011 and 2012 - with lower prices in later bid windows.

Ramaphosa - who is trying to appease critics before a parliamentary election in May - has promised to support Eskom's balance sheet and split the utility to make it more efficient.

But some analysts say bolder steps are needed to rescue the power firm, the largest on the African continent.

Eskom expects to make annual losses of around 20 billion rand ($1.4 billion) this year and next and does not earn enough to service its 419 billion rand debt mountain.

($1 = 14.0700 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Alexander Winning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:33aEuropean car imports no threat to U.S. national security - VDA
RE
10:32aS.Africa seeks to reopen costly renewables deals to help Eskom
RE
10:06aECB's Rehn sees euro zone economy weakening
RE
10:03aWorry About Debt? Not So Fast, Some Economists Say
DJ
09:15aImport Wave Jams California Warehouses
DJ
08:59aQatar aims to build $20 billion sports sector ahead of World Cup
RE
08:27aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Joint statement on the postponement of the 2019 elections in nigeria
PU
06:30aEthiopia and Djibouti sign deal to build gas pipeline
RE
03:22aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Supporting exploration in the Great Australian Bight
PU
03:06aNOC NATIONAL OIL : calls for national unity on anniversary of February 17th revolution
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GAZPROM PAO : GAZPROM : Russia's Gazprombank freezes accounts of Venezuela's PDVSA - source
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : warns of no-deal Brexit, says has spent tens of millions preparing
3MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Saudi crown prince launches audacious '£3.8 billion takeover bid' ..
4DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD : DR REDDY LABORATORIES : FDA lifts warning on Dr Reddy's Andhra Pradesh plant
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : leaks new wearables range set to launch with S10 - report

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.